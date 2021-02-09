SHC asks Sindh to explain appointments of advisers, special assistants

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sought a reply from the Sindh government over the appointments of advisers and special assistants by the provincial government.

A petition has challenged the appointments, claiming the portfolios have been given allotted in violation of the relevant laws.

The petitioner had in its petition requested the court to reverse the appointments, and stop the government from doing so in the future.

During the proceedings, the high court expressed resentment over the Sindh government’s failure to submit its response in the matter.

“Why did the government fail in the submission of its reply,” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned.

“The court will submit notices to all advisers and special assistants if the office of the Sindh advocate general won’t submit its reply,” the court warned.

“The Supreme Court has already ruled on the matter and the petition is non-maintainable,” the assistant advocate general told the court.

“The Sindh government has been lying on the issue,” the petitioner said.

“The high court had in the past declared such appointments as void. The appointees should relinquish their offices [in line with the verdict],” the petitioner said.

“The [unelected] advisers and assistants could not exercise the powers of people’s representatives,” he added.

Subsequently, Justice Mazhar asked the AAG to submit a comprehensive response.

“You [Sindh government] have appointed 26 advisers and special assistants […] only giving references of [previous] court rulings will not do the job,” the bench said.

At this, the AAG sought time for submission of the government’s response.