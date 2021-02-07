World

Vaccine diplomacy: India seeks to rival China with broad shipments

Modi is using India’s strength as the world’s biggest maker of vaccines for various diseases to improve regional ties and push back against China’s political and economic dominance

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India has approved the shipment of Covid-19 vaccine to Cambodia and plans to supply Mongolia and Pacific Island states, officials said on Sunday, as supplies arrived in Afghanistan–all part of the country’s widening vaccine diplomacy.

Seeking to steal a march over rival Asian giant China, which has also promised to deliver shots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been giving nearby countries millions of doses of the locally made AstraZeneca PLC vaccine, even as its domestic immunisation programme has just begun.

- Advertisement -

Modi is using India’s strength as the world’s biggest maker of vaccines for various diseases to improve regional ties and push back against China’s political and economic dominance.

New Delhi has approved 100,000 doses for Cambodia on an urgent basis following a request to Modi from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, India’s envoy to Phnom Penh said.

Cambodia is an important ally of China, which is expected to provide a million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, mainly developed by state firm Sinopharm.

“The supply has been assured through the Serum Institute of India despite innumerable competing requests from partner countries and our commitment to our domestic population,” said Ambassador Devyani Khobragade.

India has given doses to Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives to help them get started with frontline workers as part of its Vaccine Friendship initiative.

On Sunday it sent 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Afghanistan, the first to arrive in the war-ravaged country, which is still waiting for emergency approval from the World Health Organization to administer them.

India has invested millions of dollars in Afghanistan over the years in an expansive effort seen as pushing back against arch rival Pakistan’s influence in the country. “The vaccines are being provided on a grant basis,” a government source said.

So far, India had supplied 15.6 million doses of the vaccine to 17 countries either through donations or commercial contracts, said foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava.

Consignments will be sent to Mongolia, Caribbean countries and Pacific Island states in the coming weeks, he said. “External supplies are an ongoing process, depending on availability and domestic requirement,” he said.

India, which has the world’s second-highest caseload of coronavirus, plans to immunise 300 million people by August. It vaccinated about 3 million healthcare workers in the first two weeks of the campaign that began on January 16 and will need to step up the pace to meet the summer target.

Previous articleIndia risk follow-on against England after Bess wrecks middle order
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel?

WASHINGTON: Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel? It depends on where you’re going. In an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus...
Read more
Top Headlines

Himalayan glacier breaks in India, up to 150 feared dead in floods

NEW DELHI: As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam...
Read more
World

Palestinian leader’s path to elections is fraught with peril

RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ call for elections has thrown his political future into peril, forcing him to negotiate competing demands to engage with...
Read more
World

Iran’s top diplomat urges Biden to return to nuclear deal

DUBAI: Iran’s foreign minister urged Washington to act fast to return to the 2015 nuclear accord, pointing out that legislation passed by parliament forces...
Read more
World

Thousands protest army takeover in Myanmar’s biggest city

YANGON: About 2,000 protesters rallied against the military takeover in Myanmar’s biggest city on Sunday and demanded the release of Aung San Suu Kyi,...
Read more
World

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted Houthi armed drone attack

DUBAI: The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed an armed drone on Sunday launched by the Houthi movement...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NAB denies claims of approving plea bargains

The National Accountabilty Bureau (NAB) has categorically rejected the claims that it has approved any plea bargains, wherein the anti-graft body issued a statement...

Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel?

Standards of Pakistani education will rise, claims minister

UN fears surge in attacks by TTP, acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.