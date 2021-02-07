Pharmacist passes away of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Renowned pharmacist and Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) Vice President Abdul Qadir Javed Iqbal died of Covid-19 on Sunday.

During his career, Dr Iqbal served at key posts in the Ministry of National Health Services and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

According to his LinkedIn profile, he spent more than 40 years at national and international organisations at senior management and decision-making level in pharmaceutical policies, procurement, and supply chain management among other endeavours.

The government portal keeping track of the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan on Sunday recorded 1,346 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 33,319 tests, receiving back transmission rate of 3.86 percent.

LADY DOCTOR LOSES LIFE TO COVID-19:

A lady doctor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Dr Aneela Nasir, lost her life to coronavirus on Sunday, taking the number of healthcare workers succumbing to the pandemic in the province to 45.

Nasir was on a ventilator in a Rawalpindi hospital for the last several days.

In KP, so far 68,338 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported while 63,953 have also been recovered from it while 1,952 deaths were recorded.

In the last 24 hours, 158 new cases and four deaths were reported from KP, as per the latest data shared by the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).