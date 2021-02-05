Punjab governor, CM express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar along with the provincial ministers and members of the assembly, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, expressed firm solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

They vowed to stand by the Kashmiris till the end in their freedom struggle. Indian atrocities on Kashmir were also strongly condemned.

- Advertisement -

A ceremony by the Punjab government on Kashmir Solidarity Day was held on Friday at Governor House Lahore and the event was attended by Governor Sarwar, CM Buzdar, Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Special Assistant to the Punjab Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Assembly Member Sania Kamran, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, Bashadahi Mosque Khatib Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and other important personalities belonging to different walks of life.

Addressing the ceremony and talking to the media, Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the ambassador of Kashmir. Pakistan is not complete without the freedom of Kashmir and we will continue to support Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom as Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the murderer of more than 95,000 Kashmiris and the world’s biggest terrorist, the governor added. Instead of being silent spectators of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions, he reiterated.

The Punjab governor said that Narendra Modi should not forget that the oppression has to end one day. More than 7,000 Kashmiris have been martyred in the custody of Indian forces.

He declared that he was proud that to have always been fighting for the rights of Kashmiris and against the Indian atrocities, which, he added, will be exposed to the whole world in the future too.

Independence of Kashmir is right of Kashmiris that no one can take away from

them, he maintained.

“I also pay tribute to other Pakistanis who have raised their voices for the rights of Kashmiris all over the world. Today we all pledge that we will not shy from any sacrifice for the liberation of Kashmir and that time is not far away when Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan.”

CM Buzdar said that Kashmir Solidarity Day means that the country is all one on Kashmir cause. Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and Kashmiris. “Kashmiris had decided in favour of Pakistan even before independence,” he claimed.

Paying tribute to Kashmiris, he said that their courage, bravery and sacrifice are a bright chapter of history. He also paid tribute to mothers, sisters, daughters and children who have made great sacrifices for the cause of Kashmir.

The Punjab chief minister maintained that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is fighting for the freedom of Kashmiris all over the world. Kashmir will be free very soon, he claimed.