CITY

SC sets aside ECP order against PTI legislator

By INP
ABBOTTABAD: Dec14 - Member Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa Assembly Faisal Zaman to is coming to the special anti-terrorism court to appear in the PTI leader Malik Iqbal murder case. ONLINE PHOTO by Sultan Dogar

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that sought to refer fake degree claims against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Faisal Zaman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a sessions court.

Zaman was elected a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly from the Haripur district (PK-42, Haripur-III) in the 2018 general elections.

A bench of the apex court granted Zaman the right to appeal against the 2013 decision of the commission declaring his educational degree fake and sending the case to the court for further action.

In its verdict, the court observed that the ECP is not a court of law, nor was it authorised to send a matter to a court of law.

The court also reversed the order to launch criminal proceedings against him.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan on the recommendation of the Higher Education Commission declared him disqualified, but the HEC is not a court of law”, the verdict said. In 2007, the HEC declared the degree forged as the said university was not recognised by it.

“No one can be declared disqualified without recording witnesses’ accounts,” it added.

Previous articleQureshi reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Qureshi reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reaffirmed the country's commitment to continue extending full support to the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive starts

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI: A day after receiving half a million jabs of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, the authorities began the distribution of the vaccine simultaneously in all...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM drive not over, resignations final option: Gillani

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani on Wednesday insisted the anti-government drive of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Muqam gets one-time exemption in NAB case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday allowed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ameer Muqam one-time exemption from appearance in...
Read more
NATIONAL

US expresses alarm at order to remove suspect in Pearl murder from death cell

WASHINGTON: The United States has expressed alarm about the Tuesday's directive of Supreme Court to shift Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, principal suspect in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Kashmir dispute be resolved in dignified, peaceful way: COAS

RISALPUR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan and India must resolve the Kashmir dispute in a “dignified...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Muqam gets one-time exemption in NAB case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday allowed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ameer Muqam one-time exemption from appearance in...

ATC extend remand of policemen in Faisalabad encounter case

Rihanna weighs in on India farmer protests, creates flutter

US expresses alarm at order to remove suspect in Pearl murder from death cell

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.