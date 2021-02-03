NATIONAL

Qureshi reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reaffirmed the country’s commitment to continue extending full support to the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Pakistan will not let anyone take away Kashmir from the Kashmiris. This cause and the struggle is just, sacred and non-negotiable,” Qureshi said while addressing a seminar held in Islamabad to discuss the Kashmir dispute.

The foreign minister said Pakistan’s ultimate objective remained the resolution of the dispute as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir in line with the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and through a free and impartial plebiscite.

Commending the resilience of the Kashmiri people in the face of Indian atrocities, the foreign minister expressed confidence that the pro-freedom spirit will ultimately triumph.

He was appreciative of the increasing international denunciation of New Delhi’s brutal campaign in occupied Kashmir.

However, he stressed there was still a lot to be done for the resolution of the besieged valley which is a prerequisite for durable peace and stability in the South Asian region.

“India wants to change the demographic structure of the territory in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and international law,” he said and pointed out that New Delhi has already issued over 1.8 million domicile certificates to non-residents to settle them in the region to undermine the plebiscite.

Qureshi reiterated that the Hindutva ideology of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not only a threat to the people of Kashmir but to India’s own population, particularly the Muslim minority.

“The world is witnessing the rise of ultra-nationalism, racism, fascism, religious hatred, and intolerance in India,” he added.

Addressing the seminar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan stood for peace.

“The world should push India for a sincere dialogue with Pakistan for the resolution of outstanding Kashmir dispute,” Dr Yusuf said.

He added that Islamabad would continue to expose the true face of India before the world as it has provided irrefutable evidence regarding its involvement in acts of terrorism inside Pakistan.

Previous articleNationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive starts
Avatar
Staff Report

