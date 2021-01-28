Sports

Yasir helps Pakistan foil South Africa fight in first Test

South Africa 220 and 187 for 4 (Markram 74, van der Dussen 64, Yasir 3-53) lead Pakistan 378 (Fawad 109, Ashraf 64, Rabada 3-70, Maharaj 3-90) by 29 runs

By Agencies

KARACHI: Pakistan’s spinners Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali grabbed three wickets in the space of ten runs to halt South Africa’s fightback on the third day of the first Test in Karachi on Thursday.

When it looked like South Africa would end the day at parity after wiping out Pakistan’s big 158-run first innings lead, Yasir struck twice and Nauman once to leave the tourists on 187-4 at close. Nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj was unbeaten on two and skipper Quinton de Kock was yet to score, as South Africa now lead by 29 runs with six second innings wickets in hand.

Earlier, Pakistan scored 378 to take a crucial lead over South Africa’s first innings total of 220.

Opener Aiden Markram, who scored a polished 74 for his 8th fifty, added 127 for the second wickets with Rassie van der Dussen who scored a solid 64. But Yasir, with figures of 3-53, changed the scenario by dismissing Dussen caught and then trapped Faf Du Plessis leg-before for ten, while Nauman had Markram caught by a close-in fielder to trigger a three wicket collapse in 33 balls.

Markram, dropped on 27 by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam off spinner Yasir, also had a leg-before decision overturned on four. Dussen also had a leg-before decision overturned on 56. Markram hit ten boundaries and Dussen five.

Both Yasir and Nauman will be major threats for South Africa on a fourth day National stadium pitch which produced 14 wickets on day one, four on the second and six on the third.

South Africa were off to a confident start with Markram and Dean Elgar defying Pakistan’s attack, and were 37 without loss at lunch.

Elgar, in visible discomfort after being hit on the left hand by a rising delivery from pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, was caught by diving wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off Yasir for 29.

In the morning Pakistan’s tail added 70 runs to frustrate South Africa, who were looking for quick wickets. South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada bowled Hasan Ali for 21 to reach 200 wickets in his 44th Test.

Rabada, 25, is the eighth South African to take 200 or more Test wickets.

Pakistan were 323-9 at that point, but Yasir and Nauman added 55 valuable runs for the final wicket. Yasir, who scored a Test century in Australia in 2019, hit a six and four fours in his 38 not out, while debutant Nauman scored three boundaries before falling for 24. Rabada with 3-70 and spinner Maharaj, who took 3-90, were the pick of the South African bowlers.

Previous articlePTI govt making all-out efforts to ensure transparency in Senate elections: Shibli
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Manchester City thump West Brom to go top, Arsenal turn tables on Southampton

LONDON: Manchester City thrashed West Brom 5-0 to move back top of the Premier League on Tuesday as Arsenal aided their push towards the European...
Read more
Sports

Fawad Alam century leads Pakistan to 308-8 against South Africa

KARACHI: Fawad Alam’s third Test century put Pakistan in charge on the second day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Alam...
Read more
Sports

Cricket Australia confirms Indian players racially abused

CANBERRA: A Cricket Australia (CA) probe on Wednesday concluded Indian players were racially abused during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but...
Read more
HEADLINES

In a big year for sports, organisers and athletes face vaccine dilemma

LONDON: As Olympic organisers deny reports that the Tokyo Games this summer will be postponed again, they, and other sports bodies, are wrestling with the...
Read more
Sports

UAE players Naveed, Anwar found guilty of match-fixing

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has found UAE players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar guilty of offences relating to attempted match-fixing during the 2019...
Read more
Sports

Rabada’s late burst on day one puts South Africa in control against Pakistan

KARACHI: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for just eight runs as he led a South African fightback against Pakistan in their first Test...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine trial results likely in few days: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid Thursday said the late-stage trial for a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine was completed and the government will likely...

PIA to airlift half million vaccine shots from Beijing

SC judge advises CEC to ‘step down’ due to poor performance

KP proposes to hold LB elections in September

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.