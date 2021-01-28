SC releases all suspects in Daniel Pearl case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of a Pakistan-origin British suspect convicted and later acquitted in the gruesome 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

The court also dismissed an appeal against Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh’s acquittal by Pearl’s family.

The short order was issued by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam. One judge opposed the decision.

“The court has come out to say that there is no offence that he has committed in this case,” Mahmood A. Sheikh (no relation with the suspect), who represented Sheikh, said.

He added the court had ordered that three others, who had been sentenced to life in prison for their part in the kidnapping and death, also be freed.

“Today’s decision is a complete travesty of justice and the release of these killers puts in danger journalists everywhere and the people of Pakistan,” the Pearl family said in a statement released by their counsel.

The decision comes a day after Sheikh told the Sindh High Court (SHC) he played a “minor” role in the killing, without further elaboration.

A letter handwritten by him in 2019, in which he admits limited involvement in the killing, was submitted nearly two weeks ago. It wasn’t until Wednesday that Sheikh’s lawyers confirmed their client wrote it.

Nowhere in the three-page letter addressed to the SHC did Sheikh elaborate or say exactly what his allegedly minor role in Pearl’s slaying involved.

Sheikh has been on death row since his conviction in the death of Pearl in 2002. His attorney said Sheikh “should not have spent one day in jail.”

Washington previously said it would demand Sheikh be extradited to the United States to be tried there. There was no immediate reaction from the US embassy in Islamabad to the court order upholding the appeal.