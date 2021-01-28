NATIONAL

SC releases all suspects in Daniel Pearl case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of a Pakistan-origin British suspect convicted and later acquitted in the gruesome 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

The court also dismissed an appeal against Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh’s acquittal by Pearl’s family.

The short order was issued by a three-judge bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam. One judge opposed the decision.

“The court has come out to say that there is no offence that he has committed in this case,” Mahmood A. Sheikh (no relation with the suspect), who represented Sheikh, said.

He added the court had ordered that three others, who had been sentenced to life in prison for their part in the kidnapping and death, also be freed.

“Today’s decision is a complete travesty of justice and the release of these killers puts in danger journalists everywhere and the people of Pakistan,” the Pearl family said in a statement released by their counsel.

The decision comes a day after Sheikh told the Sindh High Court (SHC) he played a “minor” role in the killing, without further elaboration.

A letter handwritten by him in 2019, in which he admits limited involvement in the killing, was submitted nearly two weeks ago. It wasn’t until Wednesday that Sheikh’s lawyers confirmed their client wrote it.

Nowhere in the three-page letter addressed to the SHC did Sheikh elaborate or say exactly what his allegedly minor role in Pearl’s slaying involved.

Sheikh has been on death row since his conviction in the death of Pearl in 2002. His attorney said Sheikh “should not have spent one day in jail.”

Washington previously said it would demand Sheikh be extradited to the United States to be tried there. There was no immediate reaction from the US embassy in Islamabad to the court order upholding the appeal.

Pearl was abducted on January 23, 2002, in Karachi and beheaded the next month, reportedly by Al-Qaeda. Sheikh had been convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in Karachi in which he was kidnapped.

Prior to his kidnapping, the journalist had been investigating the link between reportedly Pakistan-based militants and Richard Reid, the notorious “Shoe Bomber” who attempted to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes.

In July 2002, following the hearings, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Hyderabad had sentenced to death Sheikh and life term to other co-accused. However, all four convicts had moved the SHC in 2002 challenging their convictions.

In his autobiography, In the Line of Fire: A Memoir, former president Pervaiz Musharraf had claimed that Sheikh, a British national and a student at the London School of Economics (reports suggest he did not graduate), was hired by MI6 to engage in “jihadi operations”, adding that “at some point, he probably became a rogue or a double agent”.

Previous articleBiden administration halts arms sales to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Avatar
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Don’t treat China as ‘strategic rival’, says Beijing’s ambassador to US

BEIJING: Treating China as a “strategic rival” of the United States is a misjudgement that could lead to mistakes, China’s ambassador to the United...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bakhtawar’s wedding: Bilawal expresses gratitude to well-wishers

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday expressed gratitude to people, who had sent him congratulatory messages for his sister Bakhtawar...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC seeks written statement from Centre in islands case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday summoned the additional attorney general (AAG) to appear before the court with a written statement in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Seven mother & child hospitals to be established in various districts: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that seven new mother & child hospitals have been started in Lahore, Layyah, Rajanpur, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China to form joint parliamentary group to oversee CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China Wednesday agreed to formation of a joint Parliamentary Committee comprising of members from Pakistan’s Parliament and National People’s Congress of China...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM takes allies into confidence over important decisions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the opposition is not a threat to the ruling government and that its anti-government movement is also...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

WHO team in Wuhan set to leave quarantine to probe Covid-19...

WUHAN: A World Health Organisation-led team investigating the origins of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic was expected to leave their quarantine hotel on Thursday to...

Epaper – January 29 LHR 2021

Epaper – January 28 ISB 2021

Epaper – January 28 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.