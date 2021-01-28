NATIONAL

Pakistan falls four spots on corruption perception index

Islamabad ra­nk­ed 124 out of 180 nations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ra­nk­ed 124 out of 180 countries on the Corruption Per­ce­ptions Index (CPI) 2020 released by Transparency International on Thursday, slipping four spots from the previous year’s place despite increased anti-corruption efforts.

The country is among 22 nations, including Lebanon and Bosnia and Herzegovina, that saw their scores decrease on the index.

Neighbouring India, Iran and Nepal lost one point. Afghanistan’s improved its position by gaining 3 points and Turkey by 1.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, drawing on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business executives.

Since its inception in 1995, the CPI, the organisation’s flagship research product, has become the leading global indicator of public sector corruption. The index offers an annual snapshot of the relative degree of corruption by ranking countries and territories from all over the globe.

“Like previous years, more than two-thirds of countries score below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average score of just 43,” the report said.

Many developed countries including Canada, Fra­nce, the United Kingdom and Denmark have scored less than last year, though Denmark attained the first rank on CPI 2019, losing the spot to New Zealand this year.

“The lack of real progress against corruption in most countries is disappointing and has profound negative effects on citizens around the world,” said Patricia Moreira, managing director of Trans­parency Interna­tional.

“To have any chance of ending corruption and improving peoples’ lives, we must tackle the relationship between politics and big money. All citizens must be represented in decision making.”

Countries in which elections and political party financing are open to undue influence from vested interests were less able to combat corruption, an analysis of the results found.

“Frustration with government corruption and lack of trust in institutions speaks of a need for greater political integrity,” said the organisation’s chairperson Delia Ferreira Rubio.

“Gov­ernments must urgently address the corrupting role of big money in political party financing and the undue influence it exerts on our political systems.”

