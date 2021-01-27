Sports

Manchester City thump West Brom to go top, Arsenal turn tables on Southampton

City have now won 11 consecutive games since West Brom earned a shock 1-1 draw at the Etihad last month

By Agencies

LONDON: Manchester City thrashed West Brom 5-0 to move back top of the Premier League on Tuesday as Arsenal aided their push towards the European places with a 3-1 win at Southampton.

City have now won 11 consecutive games since West Brom earned a shock 1-1 draw at the Etihad last month.

Pep Guardiola’s men have hit top form since and did not miss the presence of the injured Kevin De Bruyne in blowing away the Baggies by scoring four goals before half-time.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the floodgates by curling home from the edge of the box before Joao Cancelo’s controversial strike doubled City’s lead.

The West Brom defence was distracted by a wrongly raised offside flag before the Portuguese full-back found the net, but the goal stood after a VAR review.

Gundogan then took his tally to seven goals in his last eight league games before Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling rounded off the scoring.

“There’s not really a secret,” Gundogan said of his scoring streak. “I’m just in the right spaces at the right moment. I’m in a bit more of an offensive role, if I get the chance close to the box I try to make the right decisions.”

West Brom have now conceded 17 goals in Sam Allardyce’s four home games in charge as they remain second bottom of the table, six points off safety.

ARSENAL ON THE RISE

Guardiola’s former assistant Mikel Arteta is also enjoying a fine run of form as Arsenal have taken 16 from the last possible 18 points.

The Gunners avenged their FA Cup to Southampton at the weekend despite falling behind after three minutes to Stuart Armstrong’s sweet strike.

Nicolas Pepe quickly levelled before Bukayo Saka rounded Alex McCarthy and slotted home to give the visitors at half-time lead.

“I think we were good from the start. We conceded a goal from a corner but responded straight away,” said Arteta. “It showed a lot of intelligent and resilience from the team in the way they managed the game.”

Alexandre Lacazette sealed a vital three points 18 minutes from time as Arsenal moved up to eighth and within five points of the top four.

WEST HAM GO FOURTH

West Ham occupy the fourth Champions League place as Tomas Soucek scored twice in a 3-2 win at Crystal Palace.

The Hammers suffered an early setback when Wilfried Zaha put Palace in front after just three minutes.

But the stronger mentality that David Moyes has lauded in West Ham this season showed as Soucek struck twice in 16 minutes to turn the game around.

Only Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has scored more Premier League goals from midfield than the Czech since he joined from Slavia Prague a year ago.

Craig Dawson headed in Jarrod Bowen’s corner 25 minutes from time to make it 3-1 before Michy Batshuayi scored a late consolation for Palace.

A sixth consecutive win in all competitions takes Moyes’s men above Liverpool in the table and Jurgen Klopp’s struggling Reds will be wary of their trip to the London Stadium on Sunday.

At the other end of the table, Newcastle lost 2-1 at home to Leeds to stretch their winless run to 11 games.

“This league is demanding and cruel at times,” said beleaguered Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

Raphinha slotted home Rodrigo’s cut-back to give Marcelo Bielsa’s men a deserved half-time lead.

Miguel Almiron levelled with Newcastle’s first goal for five games early in the second half, but parity lasted only four minutes before Jack Harrison’s sensational finish with the outside of his left foot claimed all three points for the visitors.

Newcastle have a seven-point cushion over the bottom three, but have now played two games more than Fulham in 18th.

Previous articleFawad Alam century leads Pakistan to 308-8 against South Africa
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Fawad Alam century leads Pakistan to 308-8 against South Africa

KARACHI: Fawad Alam’s third Test century put Pakistan in charge on the second day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday. The 35-year-old Alam...
Read more
Sports

Cricket Australia confirms Indian players racially abused

CANBERRA: A Cricket Australia (CA) probe on Wednesday concluded Indian players were racially abused during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but...
Read more
HEADLINES

In a big year for sports, organisers and athletes face vaccine dilemma

LONDON: As Olympic organisers deny reports that the Tokyo Games this summer will be postponed again, they, and other sports bodies, are wrestling with the...
Read more
Sports

UAE players Naveed, Anwar found guilty of match-fixing

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has found UAE players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar guilty of offences relating to attempted match-fixing during the 2019...
Read more
Sports

Rabada’s late burst on day one puts South Africa in control against Pakistan

KARACHI: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for just eight runs as he led a South African fightback against Pakistan in their first Test...
Read more
Sports

South Africa wins toss, elects to bat in first Test against Pakistan

KARACHI: South Africa captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and elected to bat Tuesday against Pakistan on a wicket devoid of grass in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PPP to ‘use all constitutional options against the government’: Ashraf

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stated on Wednesday that the party wishes to "use all constitutional options against the government", and that...

Biden’s UN pick to warn that US absence allows China to thrive at world body

Economy stabilised due to effective governance: Faraz

Shafqat Mehmood announces Single National Curriculum to begin from August

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.