COAS, ISI chief call on PM Imran

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to discuss matters of national security, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement.

The meeting took place in Islamabad.

A similar meeting had occurred two weeks prior, wherein the army chief, the top spy and the premier had also discussed the then recent Mach incident.

Moreover, a meeting had also taken place on December 24 last year, wherein they haddiscussed professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army, and the external and internal security situation.