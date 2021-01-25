HEADLINES

COAS, ISI chief call on PM Imran

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to discuss matters of national security

By News Desk

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to discuss matters of national security, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement.

The meeting took place in Islamabad.

A similar meeting had occurred two weeks prior, wherein the army chief, the top spy and the premier had also discussed the then recent Mach incident.

Moreover, a meeting had also taken place on December 24 last year, wherein they haddiscussed professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army, and the external and internal security situation.

Previous articleFour witnesses record statements to NAB in Asif assets case
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Four witnesses record statements to NAB in Asif assets case

LAHORE: Four witnesses have recorded their statements to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the assets beyond income case against Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to review social media regulations, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it will review the social media regulations after consultation with relevant...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran presents 5-point agenda to UN, highlights debt relief, Covid supplies

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for further debt relief and the importance of an equitable supply of Covid-19 to developing countries while...
Read more
NATIONAL

Provinces accomplish vaccinators training for Covid-19 immunisation: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday was apprised that the provinces have almost completed the training of the health staff...
Read more
ISLAMABAD

PML-N seeks end to mortgaging of national assets

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the reports of the government considering to mortgage an Islamabad park to get a loan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday sought to...
Read more
HEADLINES

FM Qureshi stresses no Pakistani diplomat will partake in Republic Day

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, ahead of the Republic Day ceremonies in India, has stated that no Pakistan diplomat would participate in the commemorations. Speaking...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

US House to bring Trump incitement charge to Senate, launching second...

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Monday will formally charge ex-President Donald Trump with inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his followers...

Provinces accomplish vaccinators training for Covid-19 immunisation: NCOC

PML-N seeks end to mortgaging of national assets

FM Qureshi stresses no Pakistani diplomat will partake in Republic Day

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.