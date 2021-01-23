CITY

Law Society to host lectures under ‘Malala Yousafzai Professional Development for Women Lawyers’ programme

Intazar Mahdi says the project will provide a forum to the women lawyers to empower themselves

By News Desk

The Law Society, an organisation working for the rule of law and capacity building of the legal fraternity, is all set to host a series of lectures under the project titled “Malala Yousafzai Continuing Professional Development for Women Lawyers”.
The lectures planned under the initiative will be conducted by speakers, including legendary judges and accomplished lawyers. The lectures will primarily focus on law-related topics; though there will be dedicated sessions on professional leadership and motivation as well.
The project is specially designed to protect the interests of women attorneys and help them win access to the rights, privileges and benefits, they are eligible to avail as law professionals. It is also hoped that the project will help them contribute to the empowerment of women in the society and timely administration of justice.
Law Society Secretary Intazar Mahdi said, “The project will provide a forum to the women lawyers to empower themselves, improve their employability and contribute to their families’ well-being. They will be trained on how to play their role in the transformation of legal sector and elimination of corruption from the society.”

