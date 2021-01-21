HEADLINES January 21, 2021 Epaper – January 21 KHI 2021 By epaper epaper Facebook Twitter Linkedin WhatsApp Email Previous articleEpaper – January 21 ISB 2021 epaper epaper LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. RELATED ARTICLES HEADLINES India starts Covid-19 vaccine shipments to neighbours, barring Pakistan and China January 20, 2021 India started delivering coronavirus vaccines to its neighbours on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, flagging off a drive to garner goodwill in an often... Read more HEADLINES Broadsheet exposed plunderers of national wealth again: Faraz January 20, 2021 ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that Broadsheet LLC issue has once again exposed the plunderers of the national... Read more HEADLINES Talks with two firms to get Covid-19 vaccine in advance stage: Faisal January 20, 2021 ISLAMABAD: Reiterating that Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to the people free of cost, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan... Read more HEADLINES Foreign funding case: Akbar S Babar raises concerns on working of scrutiny committee January 20, 2021 ISLAMABAD: Foreign funding case petitioner Akbar S Babar has alleged that the scrutiny committee is not functioning properly, demanding that all records be handed... Read more HEADLINES Qureshi expresses condolences on death of Zimbabwe’s foreign minister January 20, 2021 Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his condolences over the death of his Zimbabwean counterpart on Wednesday. "Sincere condolences to the family, people and government... Read more HEADLINES Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile January 20, 2021 RAWALPINDI: Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile... Read more - Advertisment - Must Read Letters Finding clarity January 21, 2021 The vaccination rollout, the vaccine shots and the COVID jabs are not just those medical acronyms or pompous English phrases. Rather or instead, these... Reopening schools January 21, 2021 PM firm on PDM January 21, 2021 Terror on the wane January 21, 2021