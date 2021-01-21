HEADLINES

Epaper – January 21 KHI 2021

HEADLINES

India starts Covid-19 vaccine shipments to neighbours, barring Pakistan and China

India started delivering coronavirus vaccines to its neighbours on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, flagging off a drive to garner goodwill in an often...
Read more
HEADLINES

Broadsheet exposed plunderers of national wealth again: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that Broadsheet LLC issue has once again exposed the plunderers of the national...
Read more
HEADLINES

Talks with two firms to get Covid-19 vaccine in advance stage: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Reiterating that Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to the people free of cost, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Foreign funding case: Akbar S Babar raises concerns on working of scrutiny committee

ISLAMABAD: Foreign funding case petitioner Akbar S Babar has alleged that the scrutiny committee is not functioning properly, demanding that all records be handed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi expresses condolences on death of Zimbabwe’s foreign minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his condolences over the death of his Zimbabwean counterpart on Wednesday. "Sincere condolences to the family, people and government...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan conducted a successful test launch of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile...
Read more
Letters

Finding clarity

The vaccination rollout, the vaccine shots and the COVID jabs are not just those medical acronyms or pompous English phrases. Rather or instead, these...

Reopening schools 

PM firm on PDM

Terror on the wane

