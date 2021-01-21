Quality education in rural areas still remains only a dream. No government have worked in order to provide education in rural areas. Additionally, the people of rural areas are deprived from quality education. Even, they are unaware from the significance of the good education. There are not enough schools and classrooms in rural areas. Students are deprived from potable water and sanitation in the schools. And they are also deprived from the very basic facilities like boards, chalks, tables, chairs, electricity and much more. There is urgent need to improve the education system in the rural areas. For that, the government should build enough schools and provide all the facilities there for a satisfying education system.

Farahnaz

Turbat