Coping with the Biden Administration

Need to fight terrorism and promote tolerance

The PTI government is going to have problems with the Biden Administration. Some of these can be resolved soon, others will take time.

With President Joe Biden settling down within weeks, the PTI government is going to be asked whether it is willing to push the Afghan Taliban to reduce the level of violence in Afghanistan, make them concede on their ultra conservative agenda regarding human rights in general and women’s status in particular and revive the presently stalled talks. Also, if the PTI government would prevent its territory from being used as a sanctuary for militants and violent extremist organisations?

Pakistan is also going to be required to curb all terrorist groups that threaten not only the USA but also India, which is perceived by the USA as a strategic ally. US Defense Secretary-nominee Gen (retd) Lloyd Austin concedes that Pakistan has taken steps against anti-Indian groups but has expressed reservations regarding their being satisfactory.

Pakistan has lost hundreds of thousands of civilians and security personnel in terrorist attacks besides undergoing immense material losses. It is in its own interest to concentrate on eradicating terrorism and helping to bring peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan needs to project a soft image abroad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has talked about Pakistan’s position as a bridge between China and the USA. Bridges of the sort were needed only during the Cold War when major powers had no other way to reach out to one another. The suggestion is all the more preposterous when it comes in the wake of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Saudi-Iran visit which failed to produce any understanding between the two countries.

Pakistan has to learn to live with India being treated by the USA as a strategic ally. Meanwhile Pakistan needs to do all that is required to put an end to terrorism inside the country and help in bringing peace to Afghanistan. Pakistan needs to be seen as a country where religious minorities are protected and provided equal rights and dissenting voices are not muzzled. This is the best way to expose Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan should meanwhile strengthen its strategic ties with China giving priority to the completion of the CPEC. Only an economically strong Pakistan can better help Kashmir while also preserving its own independence.

