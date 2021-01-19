NATIONAL

Former BISP chief, others to be indicted in NAB case

The reference alleges the BISP awarded contracts to advertising agencies in the years 2009-10 and 2010-11 in violation of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004.

By INP

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday announced to indict former Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson Farzana Raja and eighteen other suspects over alleged corruption in issuing advertisements without adhering to relevant laws.

The court ordered suspects to appear in the next hearing on February 15 for indictment.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Court (NAB) provided the death certificate of an accused, Khurrum Humayun, to the court. Two accused, Iffat Zehra and Shoaib Khan, have been declared proclaimed offenders over their prolonged absence.

The court issued perpetual warrants of arrest for both Zehra and Khan besides ordering to confiscate their properties and block national identity cards.

In the reference, the agency alleged the BISP awarded contracts to advertising agencies in the years 2009-10 and 2010-11 in violation of the Public Procurement Rules, 2004.

It was further alleged that Rs1.657 billion was awarded to one advertising agency namely M/s Midas (Private) Limited.

The competent authority authorised an inquiry on May 23, 2014, which was subsequently upgraded into an investigation. It further said that the evidence collected during the investigation has established that Raja and others being public office holders, by misusing their respective authorities, pre-qualified advertising agencies in the year 2009 and awarded the media campaign of the BISP in violation of the PPR, 2004 as well as PID guidelines and released media payments against the alleged exaggerated fake bills submitted by the suspects and committed the offense of corruption and corrupt practices.

Previous articleECP should start writing verdict in PTI funding case: Marriyum
Next article‘Spoilers’ can thwart Afghan peace dialogue, Qureshi warns
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

People are fed up with Maryam Nawaz’s stories: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that people are fed up with Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB court summons Mandviwalla in corruption references on Feb 4

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Tuesday summoned Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on February 4 in corruption references. During the proceedings, the court approved fake...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fair elections to promote, strengthen democracy: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that transparent elections will promote and strengthen democracy in the country. The president said this while talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Students in Punjab won’t be promoted without exams this year

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas on Tuesday said that although coronavirus pandemic has affected studies of students, yet no one will be...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Spoilers’ can thwart Afghan peace dialogue, Qureshi warns

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday warned the international community against the damaging role of "spoilers" within and outside Afghanistan trying to...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP should start writing verdict in PTI funding case: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should start writing verdict in the foreign...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Spoilers’ can thwart Afghan peace dialogue, Qureshi warns

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday warned the international community against the damaging role of "spoilers" within and outside Afghanistan trying to...

Former BISP chief, others to be indicted in NAB case

ECP should start writing verdict in PTI funding case: Marriyum

PDM protesting to remind ECP of ‘constitutional obligations’: Maryam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.