Food inflation has continued to pose a challenge to the government as prices of major commodities including wheat, flour, cooking oil and sugar have gone sky high. Despite downgrading the prices of commodities, the government has doubled the prices of foods which has created countless problems to people. Mostly middle class people and poor are being deprived to buy essential items for eating. But it hurts that the government still has not done anything regarding this problem. So, if the government does not bring more facilities for people at least he should reduce the prices of commodities so that people should get good foods for eating.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran Kull