Opinion PT

Year of pain

Avatar
By Editor's Mail

2020 has been a year of pain due to the destruction of the pandemic in the last year. Though the coronavirus spread in 2019, but it caused much difficulties in 2020. The lockdown due to covid-19 made the world lonely. The magnificent countries turned dark. Everyone was hidden inside their homes fearing the pandemic. Besides, it challenged the economy of the all developing countries since the countries cannot run with lockdown. The unchecked poverty showed it’s negative facet, after all, the public was unemployed sitting at home. Depressingly, Pakistan is enduring the second wave of the pandemic. However, a large number of vaccines have been made so as to cure the virus. Apart from coronavirus, many other significant events occurred including the defeat of Trump White House, the Brexit deal, Israel being overshadowed by the death and economic devastation because of pandemic and the threat of war and poverty on a daily basis. Additionally, the coronavirus has proved that there should be no type of compromise or negligence on health care. The international communities must play their part in ending the pandemic. The developed countries have readied some vaccines to cure the virus while poor countries remain deprived from it. In such harsh situations the countries must have a brotherly attitude with each other. The blessed countries with vaccines must not obtain all of it but also provide vaccines to under-developed countries. Social distancing should be practiced. The role of sops, masks and sanitizers in eliminating the pandemic cannot be denied.
Farahnaz
Kech

Previous articleFood inflation
Next articleEpaper – January 18 LHR 2021
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Food inflation

Food inflation has continued to pose a challenge to the government as prices of major commodities including wheat, flour, cooking oil and sugar have...
Read more
Letters

Why just the schools?

It is conventional wisdom that, education is the most powerful weapon that can change the world. It plays a key role for the development...
Read more
Letters

Private schools

Private institutions are now days earning alot for education. Even in vacation times they don't forgive the fees of poor children. But very cruelly...
Read more
Comment

Economic recovery prospects post-pandemic

Neoliberalism must be revisited ‘The pandemic’s impact on major economies has so far been four times worse than that of the 2008 global financial...
Read more
Comment

Yemen Government has Tough Road Ahead

There are many challenges ahead  Manish Rai Multiple explosions rocked the Aden International airport shortly after an aircraft landed carrying the newly formed cabinet of...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan’s Defence Budget

Complaints about its being too high are unjustified Tania Saleem There is always a critique on the budget which is allocated by the federal government...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Private schools

Private institutions are now days earning alot for education. Even in vacation times they don't forgive the fees of poor children. But very cruelly...

Economic recovery prospects post-pandemic

Yemen Government has Tough Road Ahead

PUNJAB PUNCH: Why is Lahore ranked as this year’s dream city?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.