Imran, Taliban meeting on the cards, says Haque

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque on Wednesday said that PM Imran Khan would meet the Taliban leadership for a peaceful resolution to the Afghan crisis.

The Afghan government has also assented to the idea, he said while addressing a press conference here.

He said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s recent visit had restored the confidence between the two countries and as this newly developed relationship will proceed further, both countries can resolve the issues of refugees and smuggling amicably.

Haque also expressed his thoughts on relations with India and said, “We hope that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kartarpur corridor on the eve of 585th birth anniversary of Gurunanak in November.”

Earlier, on June 27, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had lauded Pakistan’s efforts for the peace process in Afghanistan.