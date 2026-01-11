PTI pulls up surprise power show in Karachi amid roadblocks, arrests

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pulled up a surprise power show in Karachi on Sunday as thousands of party workers came out to attend the party rally to be addressed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi.

The Sindh government welcomed Sohail Afridi upon landing at Karachi Airport on Saturday and expressed political magnanimity. However, things changed as the Sindh government on Sunday blocked roads and arrested PTI workers and also did not allow the party to enter Bagh-e-Jiannh and set up a stage for the party leaders to address the party workers. Power connection was also cut off.

However, the party workers entered Bagh-e-Jinnah ground and thronged the venue. Sohail Afridi entered the ground around midnight and made a fiery speech to the charged crowd.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would continue its political struggle through constitutional and democratic means, vowing to resist what he described as injustice, political victimisation and the denial of the public mandate.

Addressing party supporters at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Afridi said PTI believed in peaceful politics and respect for the Constitution but would not remain silent in the face of what he termed “systematic efforts to suppress the voice of the people”. He said the party’s movement was aimed at restoring democracy, rule of law and respect for the ballot.

The KP chief minister said the public had rejected coercion and manipulation, adding that the February 8 elections had undermined trust in the democratic process. He stressed that PTI would raise its voice in every forum for the protection of voters’ rights and true representation.

Afridi also paid tribute to PTI workers, particularly those who faced arrests and restrictions, saying their sacrifices had strengthened the party’s resolve. He said unity among democratic forces was essential for political stability and economic recovery.

Calling for peace and tolerance, Afridi urged supporters to remain disciplined and law-abiding, reiterating that PTI’s struggle would remain non-violent. He concluded by saying the party would continue its mobilisation until “the will of the people is fully respected”.

Roadblocks, arrests of PTI workers sabotage Sindh govt’s goodwill for Sohail Afridi

While Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was returning from Hyderabad to Karachi, Sindh Police blocked roads and unleashed a spell of arrests of party workers, which enraged Sohail Afridi and his comrades.

While main roads from Hyderabad to Karachi were blocked, Sohail Afridi had to take smaller roads to reach Karachi. On the Sunday morning, PTI adopted a new stratgey and as the workers started to throng Bagh-e-Jinnah and Mazar-e-Quaid for the party rally, the Police started arresting the PTI workers.

A heavy police was deployed around Mazar-e-Quaid after shifting the venue from Bagh-e-Jinnah due to what the party termed a delayed issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Police cordoned off several roads leading to the area, creating traffic disruptions and difficulties for PTI workers trying to reach the venue. One track from Peoples Chowrangi towards Mazar-e-Quaid was closed, while both tracks from Khudadad Colony were shut. The road from Guru Mandir to Numaish Signal was also blocked, with traffic diverted towards Soldier Bazaar.

PTI leaders said the party had initially planned to hold the rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah but decided to relocate it to the public gate of Mazar-e-Quaid after receiving permission late on Saturday evening. According to PTI Karachi spokesperson Fauzia Siddiqui, the NOC for Bagh-e-Jinnah was issued around 6:30pm, leaving insufficient time to complete logistical arrangements.

“Despite continuous preparations throughout Saturday, the permission was delayed and released at the last moment, which appeared to be in bad faith,” she said, adding that the party leadership had no option but to change the venue.

The rally is part of PTI’s street mobilisation during a three-day visit to Sindh by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who has termed the gathering a “historic” public meeting marking the first anniversary of the February 8, 2024 general elections, which the party claims were rigged.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said the rally would proceed at the scheduled time and location in a lawful and democratic manner. He urged the Sindh government to avoid creating “unpleasantness” on the final day of the KP chief minister’s visit, noting that Afridi was due to return on Monday.

Despite the security restrictions, PTI supporters continued to gather near Mazar-e-Quaid under tight police surveillance.