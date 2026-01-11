NATIONAL

PTI pulls up surprise power show in Karachi amid roadblocks, arrests

By Staff Correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pulled up a surprise power show in Karachi on Sunday as thousands of party workers came out to attend the party rally to be addressed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi.

The Sindh government welcomed Sohail Afridi upon landing at Karachi Airport on Saturday and expressed political magnanimity. However, things changed as the Sindh government on Sunday blocked roads and arrested PTI workers and also did not allow the party to enter Bagh-e-Jiannh and set up a stage for the party leaders to address the party workers. Power connection was also cut off.

However, the party workers entered Bagh-e-Jinnah ground and thronged the venue. Sohail Afridi entered the ground around midnight and made a fiery speech to the charged crowd.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would continue its political struggle through constitutional and democratic means, vowing to resist what he described as injustice, political victimisation and the denial of the public mandate.

Addressing party supporters at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Afridi said PTI believed in peaceful politics and respect for the Constitution but would not remain silent in the face of what he termed “systematic efforts to suppress the voice of the people”. He said the party’s movement was aimed at restoring democracy, rule of law and respect for the ballot.

The KP chief minister said the public had rejected coercion and manipulation, adding that the February 8 elections had undermined trust in the democratic process. He stressed that PTI would raise its voice in every forum for the protection of voters’ rights and true representation.

Afridi also paid tribute to PTI workers, particularly those who faced arrests and restrictions, saying their sacrifices had strengthened the party’s resolve. He said unity among democratic forces was essential for political stability and economic recovery.

Calling for peace and tolerance, Afridi urged supporters to remain disciplined and law-abiding, reiterating that PTI’s struggle would remain non-violent. He concluded by saying the party would continue its mobilisation until “the will of the people is fully respected”.

Roadblocks, arrests of PTI workers sabotage Sindh govt’s goodwill for Sohail Afridi 

While Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was returning from Hyderabad to Karachi, Sindh Police blocked roads and unleashed a spell of arrests of party workers, which enraged Sohail Afridi and his comrades.

While main roads from Hyderabad to Karachi were blocked, Sohail Afridi had to take smaller roads to reach Karachi. On the Sunday morning, PTI adopted a new stratgey and as the workers started to throng Bagh-e-Jinnah and Mazar-e-Quaid for the party rally, the Police started arresting the PTI workers.

A heavy police was deployed around Mazar-e-Quaid after shifting the venue from Bagh-e-Jinnah due to what the party termed a delayed issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Police cordoned off several roads leading to the area, creating traffic disruptions and difficulties for PTI workers trying to reach the venue. One track from Peoples Chowrangi towards Mazar-e-Quaid was closed, while both tracks from Khudadad Colony were shut. The road from Guru Mandir to Numaish Signal was also blocked, with traffic diverted towards Soldier Bazaar.

PTI leaders said the party had initially planned to hold the rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah but decided to relocate it to the public gate of Mazar-e-Quaid after receiving permission late on Saturday evening. According to PTI Karachi spokesperson Fauzia Siddiqui, the NOC for Bagh-e-Jinnah was issued around 6:30pm, leaving insufficient time to complete logistical arrangements.

“Despite continuous preparations throughout Saturday, the permission was delayed and released at the last moment, which appeared to be in bad faith,” she said, adding that the party leadership had no option but to change the venue.

The rally is part of PTI’s street mobilisation during a three-day visit to Sindh by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who has termed the gathering a “historic” public meeting marking the first anniversary of the February 8, 2024 general elections, which the party claims were rigged.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said the rally would proceed at the scheduled time and location in a lawful and democratic manner. He urged the Sindh government to avoid creating “unpleasantness” on the final day of the KP chief minister’s visit, noting that Afridi was due to return on Monday.

Despite the security restrictions, PTI supporters continued to gather near Mazar-e-Quaid under tight police surveillance.

Sindh Minister apologises to KP CM over ‘unpleasant’ incidents during visit

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday offered an apology to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi for any “unpleasant incident” he may have faced during his visit to Sindh, amid political tensions surrounding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned public gathering in Karachi.

Speaking in a TV talk show, Shah said he personally regretted any incident that may have caused discomfort to the visiting chief minister. “He is the chief minister of a province, and whatever welcome was extended was in respect of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who gave him their mandate,” the PPP leader said, dismissing suggestions of any deliberate mistreatment.

Explaining the Sindh government’s position, Shah said the PTI had sought permission to hold a rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah, which falls under the federal government’s jurisdiction. While acknowledging that the party had followed due procedure to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC), he said delays occurred during the process, after which PTI leaders announced plans to hold the gathering on a road, complicating matters for the administration.

Shah said the Sindh government had even offered logistical assistance to the PTI, including support for vendors, but tensions escalated following what he termed “harsh statements” by PTI leaders, including remarks about President Asif Ali Zardari. He insisted there were no differences within the PPP leadership, saying Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and President Zardari shared the same stance.

He maintained that had President Zardari opposed the visit, the KP chief minister would not have been welcomed at the airport or provided facilitation. Shah added that an inquiry was underway into police action taken against PTI workers at Bagh-i-Jinnah in the early hours of Sunday, saying the party was repeatedly urged to arrange its gathering inside the designated ground rather than on public roads.

Responding during the same programme, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said the party had expected democratic norms from the Sindh government and the PPP. He acknowledged political differences with the ruling party in Sindh but stressed that criticism of President Zardari and government policies was PTI’s democratic right.

Qaiser questioned the restrictions imposed on the rally, saying vendors required two to three days to make arrangements and warning that the lack of lighting and facilities at Bagh-i-Jinnah could pose safety risks. He said the Sindh government would bear responsibility for any untoward incident.

Addressing claims by CM Afridi that his convoy was forced to take unsafe routes while travelling from Hyderabad to Karachi, Shah rejected the allegation, saying the chief minister was provided full protocol and escorted through the safest routes in line with security assessments. He said police pickets and route changes were adopted solely for security reasons.

Shah also acknowledged that “something unpleasant” had occurred at Bagh-i-Jinnah despite the issuance of an NOC but pointed to the reception accorded to CM Afridi as evidence that there was no change in the Sindh government’s attitude. He denied reports that the PPP altered its approach following criticism of the PML-N’s handling of the KP chief minister during a recent visit to Lahore.

Staff Correspondent

