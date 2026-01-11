PTI pulls up surprise power show in Karachi amid roadblocks, arrests

Sindh Minister apologises to KP CM over ‘unpleasant’ incidents during visit
Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday offered an apology to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi for any “unpleasant incident” he may have faced during his visit to Sindh, amid political tensions surrounding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned public gathering in Karachi.
Speaking in a TV talk show, Shah said he personally regretted any incident that may have caused discomfort to the visiting chief minister. “He is the chief minister of a province, and whatever welcome was extended was in respect of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who gave him their mandate,” the PPP leader said, dismissing suggestions of any deliberate mistreatment.
Explaining the Sindh government’s position, Shah said the PTI had sought permission to hold a rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah, which falls under the federal government’s jurisdiction. While acknowledging that the party had followed due procedure to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC), he said delays occurred during the process, after which PTI leaders announced plans to hold the gathering on a road, complicating matters for the administration.
Shah said the Sindh government had even offered logistical assistance to the PTI, including support for vendors, but tensions escalated following what he termed “harsh statements” by PTI leaders, including remarks about President Asif Ali Zardari. He insisted there were no differences within the PPP leadership, saying Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and President Zardari shared the same stance.
He maintained that had President Zardari opposed the visit, the KP chief minister would not have been welcomed at the airport or provided facilitation. Shah added that an inquiry was underway into police action taken against PTI workers at Bagh-i-Jinnah in the early hours of Sunday, saying the party was repeatedly urged to arrange its gathering inside the designated ground rather than on public roads.
Responding during the same programme, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said the party had expected democratic norms from the Sindh government and the PPP. He acknowledged political differences with the ruling party in Sindh but stressed that criticism of President Zardari and government policies was PTI’s democratic right.
Qaiser questioned the restrictions imposed on the rally, saying vendors required two to three days to make arrangements and warning that the lack of lighting and facilities at Bagh-i-Jinnah could pose safety risks. He said the Sindh government would bear responsibility for any untoward incident.
Addressing claims by CM Afridi that his convoy was forced to take unsafe routes while travelling from Hyderabad to Karachi, Shah rejected the allegation, saying the chief minister was provided full protocol and escorted through the safest routes in line with security assessments. He said police pickets and route changes were adopted solely for security reasons.
Shah also acknowledged that “something unpleasant” had occurred at Bagh-i-Jinnah despite the issuance of an NOC but pointed to the reception accorded to CM Afridi as evidence that there was no change in the Sindh government’s attitude. He denied reports that the PPP altered its approach following criticism of the PML-N’s handling of the KP chief minister during a recent visit to Lahore.
