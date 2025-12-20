Fiery exchange erupts in Senate panel meeting over communications ministry’s performance

ISLAMABAD: A routine question on the performance of the Ministry of Communications triggered a heated exchange during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee, culminating in a verbal clash between Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Senator Palwasha Khan.

The confrontation, which later went viral on social media, began when Senator Palwasha Khan questioned the minister about the ministry’s performance and a specific road project. The query prompted a sharp response from Abdul Aleem Khan, who accused the senator of siding with dishonest elements and remarked that “the dishonest from all corners of the world have gathered here.”

Addressing Senator Palwasha directly, the minister warned that he would expose her actions before the committee and objected to the manner in which she had spoken to him, further escalating the exchange.

Unfazed, Senator Palwasha Khan said the minister’s reaction reflected his own discomfort over the issue. She demanded that the committee issue a ruling on what she described as his inappropriate conduct during the meeting.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Senator Palwasha reiterated her stance and said she would raise the matter within her party. She also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to remove Abdul Aleem Khan from the cabinet, accusing him of using foul language.

She further alleged that corruption within the National Highway Authority was widely known, pointing to longstanding concerns over transparency in the communications sector.

The episode has drawn attention to rising tensions within the Senate and sparked debate over professionalism and decorum during parliamentary proceedings, while also highlighting broader scrutiny of the communications ministry’s performance.