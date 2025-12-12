PM orders FBR to ramp up drive for 11% tax-to-GDP target

Premier Shehbaz chairs weekly review meeting, pushes for aggressive expansion of the tax net

Seeks further cuts in customs clearance time via AI, tech, lauding FBR and LEAs praised for action against illegal cigarette factories

Urges provinces to coordinate closely against tax evasion, briefed on digitization, seizures and tribunal cases

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to intensify efforts for achieving the target of raising the tax-to-GDP ratio to 11%, calling for aggressive expansion of the tax net and stronger enforcement to meet revenue goals.

Chairing a weekly review meeting on FBR affairs, the prime minister also instructed the authorities to further widen the tax base in order to meet the tax revenue targets.

He appreciated the FBR for significantly reducing the duration of customs clearance through the use of modern technology and artificial intelligence and directed them to further shorten the clearance time for imports and exports.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed ensuring tax enforcement across all sectors of the economy to enhance government revenue.

Appreciating the FBR and law enforcement agencies for effective action against illegal cigarette manufacturing factories, the prime minister asked provincial governments to maintain coordination with the FBR against tax evaders and illegal factories. He also instructed timely payment of sales tax refunds.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on progress regarding tax revenue targets, digitization of the economy, and actions against tax evaders.

It was informed that multiple focal persons had been appointed by the FBR and the Excise & Taxation Department to bring the tobacco sector across the country into the tax net.

It was further briefed that a large quantity of illegal cigarettes had recently been seized as a result of effective operations.

The prime minister was also briefed on the progress of pending tax cases in tribunals and various institutions.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, the Attorney General of Pakistan, the FBR Chairman, and senior officials from relevant institutions.

Chairman WAPDA calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt. General (retd) Muhammad Saeed on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the chairman briefed the prime minister on the progress of WAPDA’s ongoing development projects.

He also briefed him on efforts to increase the country’s water reservoirs.

The two sides also discussed other matters relating to the Authority, a press statement issued by the PM House said.