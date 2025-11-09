China welcomes EU’s efforts to urge the Netherlands to ‘correct wrong practices’

BEIJING: China hoped the European side will further intensify its efforts to urge the Netherlands to promptly revoke relevant measures and ensure the normal supply of Nexperia-related products, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement was made in response to a media inquiry regarding European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič’s recent statement on Nexperia issue on his personal social media account.

The source and responsibility for the current disruption in the global semiconductor supply chain lie in the Netherlands, the ministry said.

Demonstrating a responsible attitude towards the security and stability of the global semiconductor supply chain, China has already taken concrete measures by exempting compliant exports for civilian use from licensing, the ministry said.

It added that China welcomes the European side to continue leveraging its influence to urge the Netherlands to promptly correct its wrong practices.