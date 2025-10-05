Sports

Why did Fatima Sana and teammates spray during Pakistan vs India clash?

By News Desk

A bizarre incident occurred during the Pakistan vs India ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match in Colombo on October 5, 2025, when a swarm of insects descended on the ground shortly after the floodlights were turned on.

The tiny bugs caused noticeable discomfort to the players, with Pakistani bowler Nashra Sandhu initially trying to fend them off using a towel after consulting the umpire. However, the insect invasion persisted and intensified.

As the situation worsened, Pakistan’s reserve players quickly ran onto the field with insect repellent sprays. Captain Fatima Sana took charge, spraying around her teammates, while substitute Iman Fatima even sprayed a fellow player’s cap. Despite their efforts, the insects refused to disperse.

In the end, play had to be halted, and ground staff sprayed the entire field before the match resumed.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at the R Premadasa Stadium. The Green Shirts were facing challenges after a difficult start to their World Cup 2025 campaign, having lost their opening match against Bangladesh.

Previous article
No handshake between Pakistan, India at toss in Women’s World Cup fixture
Next article
Hafiz Naeem rejects two-state solution, says ‘only Palestine exists’
News Desk
News Desk

23 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Boosting Islamabad-Manama relations

Pakistan enjoys very warm brotherly relations with all Gulf Cooperation Council members, which are embedded in history and religion. The GCC region has remained...

Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan in Jeopardy

Norway defends envoy’s court visit amid Pakistan’s protest

Epaper_25-12-14 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.