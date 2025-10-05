Why did Fatima Sana and teammates spray during Pakistan vs India clash?

A bizarre incident occurred during the Pakistan vs India ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match in Colombo on October 5, 2025, when a swarm of insects descended on the ground shortly after the floodlights were turned on.

The tiny bugs caused noticeable discomfort to the players, with Pakistani bowler Nashra Sandhu initially trying to fend them off using a towel after consulting the umpire. However, the insect invasion persisted and intensified.

As the situation worsened, Pakistan’s reserve players quickly ran onto the field with insect repellent sprays. Captain Fatima Sana took charge, spraying around her teammates, while substitute Iman Fatima even sprayed a fellow player’s cap. Despite their efforts, the insects refused to disperse.

In the end, play had to be halted, and ground staff sprayed the entire field before the match resumed.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India at the R Premadasa Stadium. The Green Shirts were facing challenges after a difficult start to their World Cup 2025 campaign, having lost their opening match against Bangladesh.