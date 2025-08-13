PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry hospitalised due to deteriorating kidney infection

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry, who is currently incarcerated, was admitted to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute in Lahore on Wednesday after his health worsened due to a severe kidney infection.

His lawyer, Rana Mudassar, confirmed the hospitalization, stating that Chaudhry was undergoing multiple tests to address his health issues, including seven gallstones.

Chaudhry, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore for his involvement in the May 9 riots, had been under medical care at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

However, his condition continued to worsen, leading to his transfer to the hospital. The lawyer added that Chaudhry had lost 22 kgs and his medical treatment at the jail had failed to improve his health.

The PTI leader had earlier filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court against his conviction and sentence, requesting the court to suspend the sentence and grant bail. He also requested the court to acquit him on the grounds of justice.

Chaudhry had previously suffered from a heart condition, leading to his hospitalization at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in February. His medical issues continue to be a concern amidst ongoing legal battles, including appeals related to his conviction and the confiscation of his properties.