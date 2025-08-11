NATIONAL

Blasts destroy school and bridge in Waziristan

By News Desk
WAZIRISTAN: Unidentified armed militants blew up a government high school in Lower South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday. The attack took place in the Azam Warsak area, where explosives were used to destroy the school building. Sources revealed that a day before the explosion, a group called “Fidayan-e-Islam” had issued threats to students and circulated a pamphlet demanding the expulsion of students from schools.

The blast, caused by an improvised explosive device planted inside the school building on Saturday night, triggered widespread panic in the area and completely demolished the structure. Police have registered an FIR and begun an investigation into the incident.

In another attack, a powerful explosion destroyed a bridge on Azam Zalai Road in Lower South Waziristan on the same day. According to police sources, the explosion, caused by a remotely detonated IED, resulted in the complete destruction of the small bridge.

This marks the fourth such attack in the region within three days, where militants have targeted bridges with explosives.

