At 32nd ARF, Dar urges global cooperation in face of mounting regional, int’l challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday urged for global cooperation in the face of mounting regional and international challenges to ensure peace, justice, and climate action.

In his address at the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) here, DPM Dar praised Malaysia for its gracious hospitality and visionary leadership, congratulating it for successfully hosting the 46th ASEAN Summit.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner and ARF member to ASEAN’s strategic goals of integration, sustainability, and peace, as envisioned in the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045.

“ARF is a critical platform at a time when global fragmentation threatens multilateralism,” Dar emphasized. He welcomed the development of a post-2025 Plan of Action and urged a focus on non-traditional security threats, including climate change, pandemics, cyber risks, maritime security, and disaster response. He called for preventive diplomacy and adherence to international law as the foundation of lasting peace.

DPM Dar strongly underscored the need for a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, criticizing India’s unilateral actions and aggression in the region. Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam incident, he said, “India blamed Pakistan without evidence and refused our offer of an impartial inquiry. Instead, it launched an unprovoked attack on May 7.”

He detailed Pakistan’s response under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which targeted only military assets and demonstrated “restraint and responsibility.” Dar denounced the so-called “new normal” of unilateral military actions and impunity, asserting that peace must be rooted in mutual respect and international law.

He also condemned India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international norms with grave humanitarian consequences.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unmatched sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, citing over 80,000 lives lost and $150 billion in economic costs. He highlighted Pakistan’s comprehensive counterterrorism approach and its efforts to expose cross-border terrorism. He warned against the misuse of counterterrorism narratives to stigmatize Muslim communities and promote Islamophobia.

He mentioned recent high-level engagements and urged the Afghan Interim Government to ensure its soil is not used against Pakistan. “A peaceful, stable, and united Afghanistan is in our vital interest,” he stated.

Dar welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, commending Iran’s restraint. He strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestinian territories, calling for immediate international action to halt atrocities and reaffirming Pakistan’s support for an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s backing of the “One China Policy,” Dar urged peaceful resolution of disputes in the Asia-Pacific, including the South China Sea, through diplomacy and mutual respect. He also advocated for a negotiated settlement of the Ukraine conflict in line with the UN Charter.

Calling climate change an existential threat, DPM Dar emphasized that Pakistan, despite limited resources, is taking robust mitigation and adaptation measures. He urged developed nations to fulfill their climate finance commitments and called for “global solidarity to avert a climate catastrophe.”

Concluding his address, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for ARF’s mission of regional peace and cooperation. “Let us work together to build a peaceful and inclusive Asia-Pacific, grounded in mutual respect and sovereign equality,” he said.

Dar meets Malaysian PM, FMs of various countries at ARF

On the sidelines of the 32nd ARF ministerial meeting, Dar met with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the foreign ministers of various countries, according to the FO.

At the weekly press briefing, the FO spokesperson said that Dar also met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Foreign Minister of Australia Senator Penny Wong, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

He also met with Foreign Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas, and the Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.