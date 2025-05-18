Meena Baloch highlights rapid development in Kech, focus on youth and women

TURBAT: The Balochistan government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, is taking serious and concrete steps for the comprehensive development of the province. Advisor to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, Meena Majeed Baloch, shared these views during a media briefing held on Sunday.

Advisor Baloch emphasized that various development projects are being rapidly implemented across all districts, with a clear focus on public welfare. She said the provincial government’s top priorities include health, education, dignified employment for youth, addressing women’s issues, and ensuring the provision of basic necessities of life. Many projects in these sectors, she noted, have already moved into the execution phase.

Highlighting specific initiatives in District Kech, particularly in Sub-Tehsil Mand, she mentioned several key projects including the improvement of healthcare and education infrastructure, provision of clean drinking water, installation of solar systems for women, construction of a common room for female students at Turbat University, and road development from M-8 to Meri Kalat.

Meena Baloch further stated that the government is actively working to provide respectable job opportunities to unemployed youth.

This includes efforts to send skilled laborers abroad and offer contractual employment within provincial institutions to help reduce public frustration. She said that promoting employment opportunities is vital to uplifting communities and creating a more hopeful future for young people.

In response to a question, she explained that the government is making hospitals more functional and transferring administrative powers to the grassroots level. This includes empowering District Health Officers (DHOs) to directly procure medicines at the district level. She cited operational improvements at District Headquarters Hospitals in Dera Bugti and Kharan as examples of effective policy implementation.

Advisor Baloch also highlighted the construction of an ICU at Turbat Teaching Hospital and the reconstruction of the Rural Health Center building in Mand as major healthcare achievements. Additionally, she reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting agriculture in the Makran Division and ensuring the efficiency of cross-border trade.

She concluded by announcing special funding for the Mulla Fazil Club in Sub-Tehsil Mand, signaling the government’s ongoing investment in community and youth development.