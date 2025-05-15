NATIONAL

Punjab govt accepts Kamran Lashari’s resignation as WCLA chief following LHC directive

Lahore High Court critiques use of heritage sites for private events; government moves to appoint new director-general

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab government has accepted the resignation of Kamran Lashari from his position as director-general of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), following instructions from the Lahore High Court (LHC). The court is hearing a case concerning the use of historical monuments and protected heritage sites, including Lahore Fort, for private events, which was criticized for violating preservation regulations.

Lashari stepped down amid scrutiny over the holding of commercial functions at these sites. The Punjab Local Government and Community Development department, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s approval, officially notified acceptance of his resignation, effective from May 13.

Lashari had submitted his resignation on April 24 after the LHC reprimanded him regarding the private functions at heritage sites. The government moved swiftly to accept the resignation in compliance with the court’s directives ahead of a scheduled hearing.

Sources indicate that the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) is preparing to appoint a new director-general for the WCLA. Lashari, in his resignation letter, expressed that serving as WCLA’s DG was an honor and stated his commitment to promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage to attract tourism.

Established in April 2012 as an autonomous body, the WCLA’s jurisdiction was expanded across Punjab after provincial cabinet approval in November 2023. Lashari had led the authority since its inception.

The resignation coincides with the LHC’s review of a petition challenging the transfer of control of several heritage sites back to the WCLA. A notification to return management of these sites, including Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens, to the archaeology department has been submitted to the court.

Meanwhile, the WCLA faces further challenges following the approval of a development plan involving the reconstruction of the old fortified wall around the Walled City and restoration of the Circular Garden. The plan includes the rehabilitation of ancient city gates, revitalization of the heritage zone, and construction of underground parking.

The restoration efforts involve clearing hundreds of shops, many reportedly built illegally over decades, which has sparked resistance and protests among local traders.

News Desk
News Desk

