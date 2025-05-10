Missile strike targets Nur Khan Airbase as explosions hit Rawalpindi and Lahore

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Explosions erupted in Rawalpindi and Lahore on Friday night, with reports suggesting that a missile strike targeted the Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala. Two blasts were heard near the airbase, prompting a swift response from local police and rescue teams. Authorities have cordoned off the area, with security sources claiming that the attempted attack was foiled.

In Lahore, multiple explosions were also reported, though the exact details and locations remain under investigation. The incidents come amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India. More updates will follow as the situation develops.