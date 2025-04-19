Hasan Ali becomes HBL PSL’s all-time leading wicket-taker

KARACHI: Karachi Kings’ fast bowler Hasan Ali made history on Friday by surpassing Wahab Riaz to become the all-time highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Hasan reached the milestone during his match against Quetta Gladiators when he dismissed Hasan Nawaz, claiming his 114th PSL wicket in just 84 innings. Wahab Riaz had previously held the record with 113 wickets in 87 innings.

Hasan’s remarkable achievement highlights his consistent performance in the tournament, with a recent four-wicket haul against Lahore Qalandars followed by a stellar 3/27 performance against Quetta Gladiators. Known for his express pace and unorthodox variations, Hasan has been a key figure in PSL since his debut in 2016. Over the years, he has represented various franchises, including Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, and Karachi Kings, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s best.