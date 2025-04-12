Shabbir continues to dominate 11th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf C’ship

LAHORE: The 11th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship has proven to be a remarkable display of golfing excellence. Some of the finest golfers from across Pakistan have gathered at Lahore Gymkhana, and the event has truly become a celebration of the sport.

In the third round, Pakistan’s golfing legend, Shabbir Iqbal, showed nerves of steel to retain his lead despite a strong challenge from Minhaj Maqsood. Starting the day with a comfortable five-shot advantage, Shabbir was in full control, delivering a series of steady pars and birdies. His standout moment came on the par-4 6th hole, where he drove the green and rolled in an eagle putt, finishing the front nine at 3-under par.

However, the back nine tested Shabbir’s composure. A double bogey on 10th and a bogey on 11th suddenly opened the door for Minhaj, who had a stunning front nine with four birdies. Minhaj added another birdie on 10th, taking a one-shot lead by 11th hole.

As any champion does, Shabbir responded under pressure. A birdie on 12th leveled the scores, and another birdie on 13th restored his lead. Minhaj, on the other hand, faltered with a bogey and a double bogey on the closing holes, allowing Shabbir to secure a four-shot cushion heading into the final round.

Sunday (today) promises an exciting finish. It will take something special from Minhaj to mount a comeback, while Shabbir will look to stay calm and composed to seal yet another title in his illustrious career.

After rain and thunder forced the cancellation of the opening round Friday, the Men’s Amateur category finally teed off on Saturday at the 11th JA Zaman Memorial Golf Championship at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club. Out of 108 registered participants from across Pakistan, 75 golfers returned to the course for their first and only qualifying round.

Leading the field after 18 holes was Hussain Hamid from Royal Palm Golf Club, who carded an impressive 71 gross. His round featured 3 birdies and a superb eagle, though 4 bogies kept him from going lower. Trailing him closely was Gymkhana’s Qasim Ali Khan with a 73 gross, followed by Ahmad Jabran and three other golfers tied at 74 gross in third place.

Remarkably, 22 amateur golfers managed to break 80, a clear sign of the high level of competition. After the first round, a cut was applied at 50% and ties – with 40 golfers making it through to the final round today.

“This championship remains the only one in Pakistan to offer comprehensive live streaming and digital coverage across social media platforms, setting a national benchmark. Significant efforts have been made over the years to ensure inclusivity, such as the addition of the Ladies Amateur WAGR Category, which aligns with the vision of expanding the game’s reach.

Plans are underway to elevate the tournament to the international stage by welcoming foreign players in the next edition, despite the previous attempt to align with the Asian Development Tour not materializing.

After hosting over 500 participants, the event concludes today. Organizing such a large-scale championship has required rigorous planning, coordination, and full dedication, which has been executed successfully.

“Special thanks go to the Gymkhana Golf Club Management, particularly Mr. Wajid Aziz (Golf Club Convenor) and Mr. Taimoor Sharif (Golf Captain), for their exceptional leadership. Appreciation is also extended to Mr. Adil Jehangir (Tournament Director) and Ms. Munazza Shaheen (Chief Referee), whose 12-hour daily commitment on the course has been invaluable,” said tournament organizer Aahyan Mumtaz.