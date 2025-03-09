Aisam’s vision transforms PTF facilities, wins praise from tennis circles: Kh Suhail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Senior Vice President Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar has said that the PTF has taken a significant step towards improving player facilities by establishing a state-of-the-art gymnasium, high-quality cafeteria, and dedicated accommodation for outstation players at the Dilawar Abbas Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

In a statement, Kh Suhail said that this initiative, spearheaded by PTF President Aisamul Haq Qureshi, has been widely praised by tennis players and sports circles across the country, marking a transformative phase for Pakistan’s tennis infrastructure.

The newly built gymnasium, spreads over 1,500 square feet, is equipped with modern fitness machines, including leg press, leg curl, leg extension, cable cross, and spin bikes, providing athletes with essential strength and conditioning resources. Additionally, 10 rooms for male players and three for female players have been established within the complex, offering much-needed residential facilities for outstation athletes.

The PTF Senior Vice President highlighted another major development that is PTF President Aisamul Haq Qureshi, leveraging his personal connections, has secured the services of internationally renowned coach and trainer Robert Davis (USA) and Serbian fitness expert Lalovic. These experts conducted two-week intensive training sessions at the complex, significantly benefiting aspiring players.

Terming these initiatives as ‘a splendid step towards grassroots tennis development’, Kh Suhail expressed confidence that these improvements will play a pivotal role in nurturing young talent and enhancing the competitive edge of Pakistani players at the international level.