Pak-China partnership reaffirmed as Dar meets ambassador Jiang Zaidong

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Tuesday to discuss economic cooperation and strategic ties between the two nations.

The meeting emphasized the mutual commitment to advancing the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and fostering broader bilateral cooperation. Both officials recognized the enduring value of CPEC, calling it a “cornerstone” for regional development and Pakistan’s economic recovery.

Ambassador Jiang, representing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, extended a formal invitation to Dar to attend an upcoming United Nations Security Council event titled Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance. The event, hosted by China under its UNSC presidency, is scheduled to take place on February 18 in New York.

Dar expressed appreciation for the invitation, highlighting the importance of multilateral engagement and Pakistan’s continued alignment with China on global governance issues. He emphasized that Islamabad views Beijing as a critical partner in both regional stability and economic revitalization.

The meeting comes amid recent scrutiny over Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s attendance at an event allegedly tied to anti-China factions. Despite the controversy, the Foreign Office firmly reiterated Pakistan’s adherence to the One-China Policy, dismissing any allegations of deviation as “baseless and unfounded.”

Both sides affirmed their shared commitment to strengthening ties across trade, investment, and infrastructure projects. Dar underscored Pakistan’s resolve to remove barriers to foreign investment and ensure the smooth implementation of future joint ventures with China.