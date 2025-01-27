World

Wang Yi calls on China, India to promote mutual understanding

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on China and India to explore more substantial measures to promote mutual understanding and support as he met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Beijing on Monday.

The two countries should refrain from mutual suspicion, mutual estrangement, and mutual exhaustion, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

He said the improvement and development of China-India relations fully align with the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples, and are conducive to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South countries.

It also helps to contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in Asia and the world, he added.

Misri said the two countries have engaged in a series of beneficial dialogues and communications, properly managed and resolved differences, and promoted the resumption of practical cooperation in various fields.

India is willing to work with China to jointly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and will fully support China in its role as the rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Misri added.

Previous article
President Xi lauds China’s solid progress despite challenges in Year of Dragon
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

CM Maryam Nawaz welcomes China’s BGI group to invest in rice,...

-- CM Punjab meets WB VP Martin Raiser LAHORE: The Chinese company BGI Group has offered a pilot project for rice and corn cultivation in...

IHC to decide fate of illegal marriage case as Imran, Bushra request new judges

Pakistani student and climate activist Zain Haq set for deportation from Canada

Unpaid justice

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.