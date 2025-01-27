Wang Yi calls on China, India to promote mutual understanding

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on China and India to explore more substantial measures to promote mutual understanding and support as he met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Beijing on Monday.

The two countries should refrain from mutual suspicion, mutual estrangement, and mutual exhaustion, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

He said the improvement and development of China-India relations fully align with the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples, and are conducive to safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South countries.

It also helps to contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in Asia and the world, he added.

Misri said the two countries have engaged in a series of beneficial dialogues and communications, properly managed and resolved differences, and promoted the resumption of practical cooperation in various fields.

India is willing to work with China to jointly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and will fully support China in its role as the rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Misri added.