Selena Gomez’s Shocking Emotional Breakdown Video Resurfaces After Being Deleted | Watch

Selena Gomez became emotional in a since-deleted Instagram video on Monday, Jan. 27, as she addressed the ongoing immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump’s administration. The Emilia Perez star, 32, tearfully expressed her heartbreak over the arrests, sharing a message of empathy and frustration alongside a Mexican flag emoji.

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand,” Gomez said in the raw video. “I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” In a follow-up Instagram Story, Gomez wrote, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people,” reflecting on the backlash she received for her remarks.

Her post came just one day after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 956 people in a nationwide operation, marking the largest crackdown since Trump resumed office, according to the BBC. Over the three days prior, ICE reported hundreds of additional arrests, with 286 on Saturday, Jan. 25, and 593 on Friday, Jan. 24.

Gomez has long been an advocate for immigrant rights, using her platform to raise awareness about the challenges faced by undocumented individuals. In 2019, she executive-produced the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented, which followed the lives of undocumented families in the U.S. She also shared her own family’s history with immigration in an op-ed for TIME, revealing how her grandparents crossed the border from Mexico in the 1970s.

“Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day,” Gomez wrote in her essay, crediting her family’s “bravery and sacrifice” for her being born a U.S. citizen. However, she acknowledged that her experience is not the norm, saying she feels afraid for others in similar situations when reading news about immigration.

While Gomez’s heartfelt post struck a chord with her fans, it also highlighted the polarizing nature of the immigration debate. Her emotional plea underscores her commitment to using her voice for those who are unable to speak up, continuing her advocacy amid ongoing national discussions about immigration policies.