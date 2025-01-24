Brad Pitt Debuts New Mustache And Gray Beard In First Public Appearance Post-$80M Divorce Settlement

Brad Pitt has unveiled a striking new look just one month after finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie. The 61-year-old actor was recently spotted with a scruffy blonde mustache, a gray beard, and overgrown sideburns, a departure from his typically polished style. Exclusive photos show the Oscar winner pairing his fresh facial hair with a laid-back outfit, including a chambray button-down, white shirt, navy jacket, and matching pants, topped off with a white bucket hat.

This new appearance marks a significant change from the clean-shaven look Pitt sported on the Abu Dhabi set of his Formula 1-inspired movie last month. Fans may find his current style reminiscent of the salt-and-pepper goatee he famously wore in 2010. Known for experimenting with facial hair over the years, Pitt’s latest transformation has earned him the label of Hollywood’s newest “silver fox.”

Pitt’s outing comes after a significant personal milestone, as his divorce from Angelina Jolie was officially finalized in December 2024, eight years after she filed for separation. The former couple shares six children: Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 18; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

In his personal life, Pitt continues to enjoy a relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating since 2022. According to a source, the couple celebrated a low-key holiday together in Carmel, California, after Pitt wrapped filming his new movie. “He’s excited about the movie. He loved filming it,” the insider shared, adding that Pitt enjoys the privacy the west coast destination provides.

As fans await the release of Pitt’s Formula 1-inspired action film, his bold new look is already turning heads, reminding Hollywood why he remains a style icon both on and off the screen.