Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Show Off New Tattoos During London Visit

Romeo Beckham and his new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, kicked off 2025 with fresh ink and quality time together. The 22-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham recently returned from a romantic getaway to Turks and Caicos with Kim, where the couple soaked up the sun and enjoyed island life.

Back in London, the pair visited Certified Letter Boy, a popular tattoo artist in Soho known for working with celebrity clients, including the Beckham family. Romeo, already sporting an extensive tattoo collection, added a winged cherub to his ankle, continuing his angelic theme.

Kim, inspired by her boyfriend’s love for tattoos, opted for a minimalist design featuring the numbers “62” and “75” inked on the back of her arms.

The Beckhams are no strangers to tattoos, with Romeo following in the footsteps of his father, David, who has around 80 tattoos, and his older brother, Brooklyn, who boasts over 70 designs. Many of Brooklyn’s tattoos honor his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. Romeo also shares a love for religious and meaningful tattoos, including angel wings on his neck and a motivational quote inked across his arm, mirroring one of his dad’s designs.

The tattoo session marked another milestone in Romeo and Kim’s blossoming relationship, which has been in the spotlight since the couple went public late last year. With matching tattoos already a Beckham family tradition—Brooklyn and Cruz share “Brotherhood” tattoos—fans are curious if Romeo and Kim might eventually follow suit.

For now, the new designs are a stylish symbol of the young couple’s growing connection.