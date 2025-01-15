Beyond the classroom—peeking into the EdTech maze 

Education in Pakistan’s remote regions faces immense difficulties, from lacking foundation to restricted access to quality teaching resources. Regardless of these hurdles, the integration of education technology, also known as EdTech, offers a phenomenal chance to address these incongruities. EdTech covers digital tools and technologies designed to upgrade teaching and learning experiences, particularly in underserved areas. By bridging the gap between urban and rural education, EdTech can surely revolutionize the learning landscape and guarantee equitable access to education across Pakistan.

In distant areas, where traditional educational infrastructure might be missing, EdTech can act as an impetus for accessibility, personalised learning, and teacher support. EdTech can provide students with an access to an abundance of data and learning resources past the

limits of their actual homerooms. Personalised learning will allow the students to advance at their own pace, catering to individual strengths and tending toward specific challenges. Most importantly, EdTech will equip educators with resources and prepare them to convey effective instruction, even in disengaged settings.

Several developing countries have successfully used EdTech to defeat educational barriers in remote areas. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sierra Leone launched “Education Radio,” broadcasting lessons to students nationwide. The duration of the broadcast lessons was one-hour over the radio, of which 30 minutes were dedicated to teaching while the other half was for students to call in a toll-free line to engage with the teacher. In addition to this, print materials were distributed, and supplemented lessons were made available through mobile phones and televisions. Moreover, Nepal utilized IVR (Interactive Voice Response) Systems to deliver content via mobile phones to students in rural areas. This low-tech solution proved effective in reaching learners with limited access to traditional educational resources. USAID’s backed project, the “Esho Shikhi,” introduced in Bangladesh, a five-year project, offers digital lessons through mobile applications, allowing students in the remote areas to access quality education.

Pakistan faces huge educational challenges, especially in remote areas. The World Bank estimates that in low- and middle-income countries, 57 percent of children are unable to read and understand a basic text by age 10. Limited access to digital infrastructure, including internet availability and gadgets, hampers the implementation of EdTech solutions. Moreover, remote areas rarely have any qualified staff, which impedes the quality of education delivered. Thus, what Pakistan really needs to do is leverage EdTech, and for that it can consider the following strategies.

Investing in affordable and reliable internet access is essential. Public-private partnerships can play a significant part in expanding connectivity to underserved areas. For example, in Kenya the partnership between the government and tech companies like Microsoft and Safaricom has expanded internet access to schools in remote regions, which has allowed thousands of students to access online learning platforms. Additionally, reasonably affordable devices must be provided, such as smartphones or tablets, to ensure that students can access digital learning materials. Adding to this, it is necessary that content must be created in local languages to elevate relatability and effectiveness. The “Esho Shikhi” Platform in Bangladesh gives digital lessons tailored to local languages and cultural contexts, majorly improving student engagement and comprehension in rural areas of the country. Also, it must be kept in mind that the digital content must align with the national educational standards, maintaining consistency in learning outcomes.

Furthermore, the government must offer training programmrs to help teachers integrate EdTech into their teaching methodologies. India’s Diksha platform provides teachers with training modules, digital teaching tools, and access to a repository of high-quality content, enabling them to effectively incorporate technology into their classrooms. In addition to this, support networks for teachers must be established where they can share best practices and resources amongst one another. Rwanda’s Teacher Community of Practice (TCoP) initiative nurtures collaboration among teachers through regular workshops and online forums, helping them share effective strategies for integrating technology into classrooms. Also, using mainstream media for telecasting educational materials could reach those who are offline. Pakistan’s very own “Teleschool” during the COVID-19 pandemic is a very good example of this. Every single household in our country has a mobile phone— thus we must use it to the nation’s advantage by utilizing these cell phones to deliver lessons and educational materials. Nigeria’s “Learn at Home,” utilized mobile SMS and WhatsApp to deliver lessons to students in remote and conflict-affected areas. Pakistan could carve out a similar pathway and significantly reduce the number of children who are unable to have access to quality education.

The challenges Pakistan’s education sector faces, particularly in rural areas, shed light on the urgent need for an instant remedy. By thoughtfully harnessing EdTech, Pakistan can transform its educational terrain, making sure that every child, regardless of location, has the opportunity to grow, learn, and fulfil their dreams. The experiences of developing countries offer valuable lessons, but a chiselled approach that considers Pakistan’s distinct context is mandatory. With united effort and collaboration, the dream of EdTech can become a reality, illuminating a path towards a more equitable and educated future.

With regards to the country’s National Policy Framework 2024, it is deeply flawed regarding the integration of EdTech— especially in the remote areas. One of the most significant issues is the lack of a clear, detailed plan for infrastructure development. Although the policy acknowledges the importance of digital education, it fails to provide concrete strategies for expanding reliable internet access, particularly in remote and underserved areas. Without a stable internet connection, EdTech tools and platforms are ineffective, leaving rural students disconnected from the benefits of digital learning. Furthermore, the policy does not address the affordability of necessary devices like laptops, tablets, or smartphones, which remain out of reach for many families in these areas. Without addressing these basic barriers, EdTech initiatives risk excluding the very populations they aim to serve.

The other aspect is limited attention to the preparation of teachers in digital literacy. The policy does mention teacher professional development but does not set out specific measures of how teachers, particularly in remote areas of the country, will have the skills needed to leverage EdTech tools to enhance teaching and learning. Moreover, the policy does not provide necessary incentives for teachers to continue their digital education journey, especially in areas where educational resources and support systems are scarce. The policy fails to take into consideration the cultural and linguistic diversity of the rural areas. Current EdTech material frequently lacks localisation in terms of language, cultural context, and local relevance. As a result, pupils may struggle to engage with the content that does not reflect their realities. This gap in curriculum development is not well addressed in the national policy framework, leading to a divergence between EdTech resources and learners’ requirements.

To remedy these flaws, the policy must ensure vigorous infrastructure development, with an emphasis on reliable internet connectivity, electricity, and access to affordable devices in underserved areas. This could involve partnerships with telecommunication companies to expand network coverage in rural and remote regions, ensuring that high-speed internet is accessible even in the most remote parts of the country. Additionally, the policy should also provide incentives for private and public sector investment in the development of low-cost devices specifically designed for rural students, including affordable tablets and laptops with internet-enabled learning software.

Another essential element would be curriculum development that incorporates digital literacy, making it an integral part of the national education system from an early stage. The government should also focus on teacher training programs to ensure that educators are not only adept in traditional teaching methods but are also equipped with the necessary skills to leverage EdTech tools effectively. This training should be continuous and accessible, delivered through online platforms. Furthermore, the policy should encourage community-based initiatives that utilize local knowledge and contexts to enhance digital education, ensuring that content is culturally relevant and understandable for students in remote areas. Collaboration with NGOs and international organizations can help in piloting and scaling EdTech initiatives, with a focus on sustainability and adaptability to local needs.

