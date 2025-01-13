Woman jeep-racer excels as 13th Kalam Snow Jeep Race concludes

SWAT: The woman jeep-racer excelled as the thrilling 13th Kalam Snow Jeep Race concluded at Shahi Ground here on Sunday.

The race organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Upper Swat Development Authority, Frontier 4×4 Club and Pakistan Army, featured competitions in three categories: Zero to 2500cc, 2500cc to Open, Vintage, and ladies category. Over 50 4×4 jeeps participated in the

Member National Assembly Dr Amjad Ali was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, who awarded prizes and shields to the excelling jeep racers.

Member Provincial Assembly Sharafat Ali, Director General Upper Swat Development Authority Adnan Abrar, Frontier 4×4 Club president Babar Khan, KPCTA officials and other dignitaries also attended the event.

The race was conducted in three different categories. In the Women’s category, Mashal secured the first position. In Category A, Babar Khan completed the track in 1 minute and 7 seconds, clinching first place, while Bacha Khan and Dr Tahir took second and third places, respectively.

In Category B, Yaseen secured first position followed by Muhammad Saeed in second and Waqas in third.

The Tourism Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and Rescue 1122 personnel provided full support in organizing the race and safeguarding the racers and tourists.

Dr Amjad Ali while addressing the gathering said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking tangible measures to promote and develop tourism. He commended the KPCTA and the Upper Swat Development Authority for organizing a remarkable race in collaboration with the Frontier 4×4 Club at Kalam’s Shahi Ground.

He added that such events were essential to boost tourism activities in Kalam. The lawmaker said t5hat efforts would continue to provide all possible facilities to tourists visiting Kalam during the winter season.

A large number of tourists along with local participants, were present to enjoy the race.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Zahid Chanzeb said that the purpose of this event was to promote winter and adventure tourism in the province. He said that the department had also held successful competitions of ice hockey, curling, and speed skating at Shandur Top.

Kalam holds significant importance among the tourist destinations of the province. Along with summer, tourists are now visiting these areas during winter to enjoy snowfall. The provincial government is taking every possible measure to promote tourism and culture in the region.

Due to the government’s efforts, over 20 million tourists visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year, and this year is expected to see a record number of tourists in the province.