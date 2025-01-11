Venezuela’s Maduro sworn in for new term amid opposition protests

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for a new term on Friday, extending his rule amidst ongoing protests and condemnation from several international actors who have raised concerns over the legitimacy of last year’s election.

The ceremony, held at the legislative palace in Caracas, was heavily secured by law enforcement, which has remained a central force in Maduro’s administration since the controversial election.

Supporters, many wearing pro-Maduro attire, gathered on nearby streets to show their backing.

In his speech, Maduro drew parallels to the biblical figure David, claiming that efforts by his opponents, particularly those supported by external forces, to disrupt his inauguration represented a failed attempt to undermine Venezuela’s sovereignty.

He framed his successful inauguration as a significant triumph for national peace and independence.

“I have not been made president by foreign powers,” Maduro stated. “I come from the people, and my power is rooted in their will and history. To the people, I owe everything.”

The inauguration’s festive mood contrasted with the protests that took place the day before, with hundreds of Venezuelans demonstrating against the president’s rule.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado, who has been barred from holding office, joined the protest but was reportedly detained by security forces afterward.

Machado later shared a video in which she described an encounter where national guardsmen fired shots at her convoy and forcibly removed her from a motorcycle, claiming she was being taken into custody. Her driver was reportedly injured in the incident.