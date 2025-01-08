Syria national dialogue to take time

DAMASCUS: Syria will take its time to organise a landmark national dialogue conference to ensure that the preparations include all segments of Syrian society, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani said on Tuesday, according to state media.

The conference is meant to bring together Syrians from across society to chart a new path for the nation after rebels ousted autocratic President Bashar al-Assad . Assad, whose family had ruled Syria for 54 years, fled to Russia.

“We will take our time with the national dialogue conference to have the opportunity to form a preparatory committee that can accommodate the comprehensive representation of Syria from all segments and governments,” Shibani said. Diplomats and visiting envoys had in recent days told Syria’s new rulers it would be better not to rush the conference to improve its chances of success, rather than yield mixed results, two diplomats said.

The new government has not yet decided on a date for the conference, sources previously told Reuters, and several members of opposition groups have recently said that they had not received invitations.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday time was needed for Syria to pick itself up again and rebuild following Assad’s overthrow, and that the damage to infrastructure from 13 years of civil war looked worse than anticipated.

International flights resumed at Syria’s main airport in Damascus on Tuesday for the first time since rebels toppled President Bashar al-Assad last month, AFP journalists said.