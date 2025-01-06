JI warns against sectarian labeling of Kurram conflict

ISLAMABAD: Head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday raised critical concerns about the escalating violence in Kurram, a region that has been embroiled in tribal conflict for over two decades.

Speaking at an event in Peshawar, Rehman pointed out that while the issue had been simmering for years, its impact had never fully reached major urban centers like Peshawar and Kohat, though its ripple effects have now extended to distant cities such as Karachi.

Despite the complex history of the conflict, Rehman expressed confidence that peace is achievable if tensions within the community are carefully managed.

“I believe the issue in Kurram is not beyond resolution,” said Rehman. “However, it’s crucial that we avoid provocations that could further stoke the flames of discord.” His words came in the wake of an ongoing conflict that has affected thousands, with the region seeing a spike in violence. The JUI-F leader warned against the ongoing attempts to label the conflict as a sectarian issue, emphasizing that such labels only deepen divisions.

Rehman highlighted a recent development: after his efforts to mediate peace talks between two conflicting groups in Kurram, violence erupted the very next day. “Delegations from both sides came to me for guidance, and we worked to find a peaceful resolution. Yet, almost immediately after our discussions, riots broke out,” he said, expressing frustration over how quickly tensions escalated despite the path to peace being laid out.

The JUI-F leader also addressed a diplomat who had recently approached him for insights into the situation in Kurram. Rehman recalled telling the diplomat, “I know you want to present this as a Shia-Sunni conflict, but we understand the root cause and the solution.”

His emphasis on understanding the true nature of the conflict reflects his determination to not let external narratives hijack the issue, which he believes has deeper, more complex tribal and political dimensions.

In response to the ongoing violence, authorities in Kurram district have implemented Section 144 for two months, a move aimed at curbing further unrest. This follows a shocking incident on January 5, in which the deputy commissioner of the region was seriously injured in a shooting. In light of this, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has initiated an investigation, registering a case against those suspected in the attack.

Rehman also noted that while the JUI-F remains committed to promoting peace in Kurram, there are challenges in navigating Pakistan’s broader political landscape.

He criticized what he sees as a lack of Islamic understanding among some members of parliament, which, according to him, has allowed sectarian elements to gain ground in the political sphere. This, he argued, has had negative consequences for the stability of regions like Kurram, where sectarian tensions can easily be exploited by political forces.

Reflecting on his party’s role in shaping Pakistan’s political ideology, Rehman pointed out that JUI-F continues to prioritize the creation of an Islamic state, an aspiration that remains central to their agenda despite the ongoing challenges.

However, he also acknowledged that the political climate in the country is in constant flux and must be navigated with caution.

Rehman concluded his address by reaffirming his commitment to peace efforts in Kurram, despite the provocative elements trying to derail progress. “We have always advocated for peace and resolution through dialogue. The provocation of violence only serves to further destabilize the region,” he stated firmly.