Scooter Braun Makes Major Move Amid Rising Tensions With Justin Bieber

Scooter Braun, a major music industry player, has deactivated his Instagram account shortly after Justin Bieber, his longtime client, unfollowed him. The move intensifies speculation about growing tensions between the two, which have been widely discussed over the years.

Bieber’s Instagram unfollowing over the weekend caught fans’ attention and follows reports of a rocky professional relationship since 2023. In 2024, Braun reportedly stepped back from managing Bieber, although the singer remains under contract with Braun until 2028 due to a 2020 contract amendment.

Adding to the drama, fans on platforms like Fauxmoi pointed out that Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, has allegedly blocked Braun on social media. While none of the parties involved have commented publicly, the actions suggest a significant shift in their dynamic.

Braun’s deactivation comes as he pivots from artist management to focus on his role as CEO of HYBE America, the North American arm of South Korea’s HYBE Corporation. His departure from Instagram may reflect a recalibration of his public image during this professional transition.

The recent developments leave fans questioning the future of Braun and Bieber’s relationship, as well as the broader implications for Bieber’s career. Both remain silent on the matter, fueling ongoing speculation about what’s next for the artist and his former manager.