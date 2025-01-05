JI slams KP govt for shelving Malakand division projects worth billions

SWAT: Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North (Malakand Division) Ameer and former provincial minister Inayatullah Khan said that they strongly condemned the KP government’s biased attitude towards the 10 million people of Malakand Division.

He was addressing a press conference at Swat Press Club along with former MNA Syed Bakhtiar Moani, former MPA Muhammad Amin and JI General Secretary Muhammad Haleem Bacha here the other day.

Jamaat-e-Islami Swat Ameer Hameedul Haq, Akhtar Ali Khanji, Dr Bashir Ahmed and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Inayatullah Khan said that the provincial government has deprived the people of Malakand Division of development by closing ongoing mega projects worth more than Rs42 billion. “The PTI provincial government has withheld funds and cancelled development projects worth a total of more than Rs42 billion approved for the Swat, Buner, Shangla, Dir, Malakand, Chitral and Bajaur districts of Malakand division during the previous tenure”, he pointed out, adding that the provincial govt has insulted the mandate of the people here by freezing their funds.

“We condemn this in the strongest terms,” he said, adding that the people of Malakand division gave the mandate to PTI three times in a row, but this party did injustice to people of the region.

He said that even the role of PTI ministers and members of the assembly who were elected with the people’s votes has been very disappointing in this regard.

The JI leader said that for the first time in the history of the province, a government baton charged the local government representatives and subjected them to severe torture. He regretted that those who staged sit-ins in Islamabad were depriving local government representatives of their democratic rights.

Inayatullah Khan announced that if the government does not release funds and revive the previously approved development projects in Malakand division, the Jamaat-e-Islami will launch a full-scale protest movement against these cruel measures of the government and in this regard, an all-party conference and other options can be considered,” he concluded.