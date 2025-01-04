Bomb blast in Turbat leaves four dead, several injured

TURBAT: A bomb attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) bus in Balochistan’s Turbat has resulted in the death of four people, including the bus conductor, and injuries to 38 others, police said.

Five of the injured individuals are in critical condition, the police said. Police and security forces contingent has cordoned off the area.

Among the injured were SSP Serious Crime Wing Zohaib Mohsin and six members of his family, who were passing by at the time of the explosion.

Pakistan has been battling a resurgence of militant violence in its western border regions since the Taliban’s 2021 return to power in Afghanistan.

BLA Claims Responsibility for Attack

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), through its suicide unit, the Majeed Brigade, claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy in Turbat.

A statement released by the group confirmed their involvement, adding that a detailed statement would be issued to the media soon.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rand said that SSP Zohair Mohsin had sustained minor injuries in the blast and that efforts were ongoing to determine the nature of the attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemned the tragic bombing, expressing profound grief over the loss of precious lives.

In a statement, Bugti remarked that those targeting innocent individuals are unworthy of being called human.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing that the provincial government stands in solidarity with them during this time of sorrow.