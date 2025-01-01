PM, President urge nation to strive for better, stronger Pakistan in 2025

I pray the sun of 2025 will rise with promise of progress, prosperity for our Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

President Zardari stresses review of the successes, failures of past year to learn from it and strive for a better year ahead

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday congratulated the Pakistani nation and the international community on the beginning of the new year, urging the nation to collectively strive for a better and stronger Pakistan in 2025 as the country overcome its daunting challenges of economic crises in 2024.

In a new year’s message issued by the PM’s office, the prime minister congratulated the entire nation on the beginning of the New Year.

“I pray that the sun of 2025 will rise with the promise of progress and prosperity for our country Pakistan. I also pray that in the new year we correct our individual and collective mistakes committed in the past year and make a new beginning and start a new bright future,” he said.

The PM prayed that the economic, political and law and order crises that the world faced in 2024 would be overcome by positive progress in the new year. May the new year prove to be the year of ending hunger, poverty, war, terrorism, crimes, sectarianism and class division from the whole world including Pakistan, he said.

The year 2024, he said was a year of great achievements for the country, adding, “Our economic indicators improved during 2024. International financial institutions expressed their confidence in Pakistan. Investment agreements worth billions of rupees were signed with friendly and brotherly countries and the work on digitization of the economy started.”

“As we enter 2025 and put the economy on the path to self-reliance, today we commit to a stable, bright and prosperous future,” PM Shehbaz said.

The PM added that the year 2024 was the worst year for Israeli atrocities in Palestine, in which the Israeli occupation forces had created stories of cruelty that had no precedent in recent history.

In the same way, he said the oppressed brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were victims of the brutality of the Indian occupying forces.

“I hope that in 2025, Palestine and India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir will be successful in their struggle for freedom,” he prayed.

President urged nation to review successes, failures of past year for better 2025

President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday congratulated the Pakistani nation and the international community on the beginning of the new year with an exhortation to the nation urging it to review the successes and failures of the past year to learn from it and strive for a better year ahead.

In a message received from the President’s Office, the president prayed for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation at the beginning of the New Year.

“May the new year bring peace, stability, progress and prosperity to the nation? I hope that the New Year will be a year of progress and prosperity and peace and stability at the global level. To get the country out of the challenges, the nation has to work with unity, discipline, continuous hard work and dedication,” said the president.

He added that the youth of the country should be invested in developing their skills by providing opportunities and in order to make Pakistan strong, the focus should be on the development of the poor.

At the beginning of the year, he said the nation should resolve to work hard for public service, peace and stability. “I pray to Allah that the new year will be a year of success for the country,” the president said.