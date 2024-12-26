Princess Charlotte Takes Sweet Selfie With Fan On Christmas Day At Sandringham

Princess Charlotte stole the spotlight during the traditional Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham, showcasing her growing poise and charm. The 9-year-old royal delighted fans when she stopped to take a selfie with a member of the public, sharing a sweet smile before accepting flowers and chocolates from well-wishers.

The young princess joined her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her brothers, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, as they walked from St. Mary Magdalene Church after the annual Christmas morning service. Charlotte looked festive and stylish in a blue tartan-embroidered coat dress featuring a suede navy collar, paired with navy tights and black Mary Jane shoes. Her cinnamon-toned hair was swept back with a navy velvet bow, matching her elegant outfit.

Kate Middleton, coordinating once again with her daughter, donned an emerald green tailored coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, accessorized with a matching bow-adorned hat and a tartan scarf. The mother-daughter duo frequently twin their outfits, having previously matched in burgundy for the Together at Christmas carol service and navy ensembles for Trooping the Colour earlier this year.

Prince George led the family confidently in a classic tailored suit with a blue-and-green tartan tie, mirroring his mother’s scarf. Meanwhile, Prince Louis clung to Kate’s arm and later carried chocolate treats gifted by royal fans. The walkabout highlighted the royal family’s warmth and charm, with Princess Charlotte’s candid selfie moment becoming a standout memory for the gathered crowd.