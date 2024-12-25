Revitalizing Multan: Addressing brain drain and fostering local trust

Multan, known as the “City of Saints,” contributes approximately $12 billion to Pakistan’s GDP, accounting for about three percent of the national economy. In contrast, Karachi’s economy is valued at around $75 billion, contributing 20 percent to the national GDP, while Lahore contributes approximately $40 billion, representing 11.5 percent of Pakistan’s GDP. These disparities highlight the economic challenges faced by cities like Multan, which, despite their potential, experience a significant outflow of talent to larger urban centers.

ECONOMIC CONTRIBUTIONS AND COMPARISONS: The migration of professionals from Multan to cities like Lahore and Karachi exacerbates existing economic disparities. This brain drain not only deprives Multan of skilled individuals but also redirects economic benefits to already prosperous cities. For instance, Karachi collects 35 percent of Pakistan’s tax revenue and handles approximately 95 percent of the country’s foreign trade, underscoring its dominant economic position. In contrast, Multan’s contributions, though significant, are overshadowed by these larger metropoles.

PERCEPTION OF LEGAL PROFESSIONALS: In the legal sector, there exists a notable disparity in compensation between local lawyers in Multan and those from larger cities. Clients often perceive lawyers from Lahore or Karachi as more competent, leading them to pay higher fees for their services, even when local lawyers possess equivalent qualifications and expertise. This perception undermines the local legal fraternity and discourages talented professionals from establishing their practices in Multan.

THE LARGER ISSUE: POPULATION EXPLOSION AND REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT: Pakistan’s urban population is rapidly increasing, with major cities experiencing significant growth. This urban influx strains infrastructure and resources, highlighting the need to develop secondary cities like Multan to accommodate the burgeoning population. By creating better opportunities in cities like Multan, we can provide alternatives for professionals seeking to utilize their qualifications and expertise without relocating to overpopulated metropolises.

THE NEED FOR LOCAL TRUST AND INVESTMENT: For Multan to realize its full potential, a paradigm shift is essential. Local businesses, residents, and organizations must recognize and value the talent within their city. This shift involves not only trusting but actively investing in local professionals, including lawyers, doctors, engineers, and educators. By doing so, Multan can foster an environment that encourages intellectual growth and professional development.

Supporting local talent has several benefits:

Economic Retention : Money spent on local services circulates within the community, boosting economic growth.

: Money spent on local services circulates within the community, boosting economic growth. Professional Development : Fair compensation for local professionals motivates others to excel in their fields, knowing their efforts will be valued.

: Fair compensation for local professionals motivates others to excel in their fields, knowing their efforts will be valued. Community Empowerment: Trusting local experts fosters a sense of community pride and self-reliance.

Multan stands at a crossroads. By addressing the challenges of brain drain, the undervaluation of local professionals, and the lack of opportunities, the city can unlock its vast potential. Trusting and investing in local talent is not merely a matter of fairness; it is a strategic imperative that will determine Multan’s future trajectory. For the legal fraternity and all other professionals in Multan, this shift could pave the way for sustained growth and the city’s elevation as a provincial capital. More importantly, it will ensure that cities like Multan play a pivotal role in accommodating the needs of Pakistan’s growing population and fostering an inclusive and sustainable future.

MULTAN’S POTENTIAL AS A PROVINCIAL CAPITAL: Looking ahead, Multan has the potential to serve as the capital of a proposed Saraiki province. Its strategic location, cultural significance, and economic contributions make it a viable candidate. However, to assume such a role, Multan must address internal challenges, including the brain drain and the undervaluation of its professionals. Elevating local talent is not only a matter of equity but also a strategic necessity for positioning Multan as a regional powerhouse.

STEPS FORWARD: PROMOTE LOCAL SUCCESS STORIES: Highlighting the achievements of Multan-based professionals can shift perceptions and build trust within the community.

ENHANCE PROFESSIONAL NETWORKS: Establishing robust local professional associations can provide support, continuous education, and advocacy for fair compensation. PUBLIC AWARENESS CAMPAIGNS: Educating the public about the qualifications and successes of local professionals can encourage trust in local services. INCENTIVIZE LOCAL ENGAGEMENT: Offering incentives for businesses that hire local professionals can encourage the utilization of local talent. INVEST IN EDUCATION AND TRAINING: Ensuring that local educational institutions provide top-tier training will produce highly qualified professionals ready to serve the community. CREATE ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES: Develop policies and programs that attract industries and businesses to Multan, providing a foundation for sustained economic growth and reducing the need for migration.

Multan stands at a crossroads. By addressing the challenges of brain drain, the undervaluation of local professionals, and the lack of opportunities, the city can unlock its vast potential. Trusting and investing in local talent is not merely a matter of fairness; it is a strategic imperative that will determine Multan’s future trajectory. For the legal fraternity and all other professionals in Multan, this shift could pave the way for sustained growth and the city’s elevation as a provincial capital. More importantly, it will ensure that cities like Multan play a pivotal role in accommodating the needs of Pakistan’s growing population and fostering an inclusive and sustainable future.