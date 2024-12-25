Prince William And Princess Kate Join King Charles For Royal Family Christmas Reunion

Prince William and Princess Kate joined King Charles and Queen Camilla on Christmas Day for the royal family’s traditional church service at St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate. This marked the Wales family’s first public appearance together since Kate’s Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 6.

Accompanied by their children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six—William and Kate were warmly greeted by locals as the children shyly waved while walking to the church. The King, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, led the gathering, joined by other royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Zara and Mike Tindall with their daughters.

Notably absent were the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, who stayed at Royal Lodge in Windsor amidst ongoing controversies surrounding Prince Andrew. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Sarah’s youngest daughter, celebrated Christmas with her in-laws for the first time.

After the service, the royal family returned to Sandringham House for a traditional turkey lunch hosted by King Charles. The festivities will culminate with the broadcast of the King’s pre-recorded Christmas speech at 3 p.m.

Princess Kate shone in her Alexander McQueen coat paired with a bow-adorned beret and a tartan scarf, while the family coordinated in hues of green and navy, creating a festive and unified appearance.